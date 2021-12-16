The Greenville Board of Adjustment on Thursday amended a special use permit involving farm-themed residential development off N.C. 43. Representatives of Carolina Crofts said market demands are requiring them to eliminate townhouses and commercial space included in the original plans}Read more about Thursday’s meeting at www.reflector.com or Saturday’s edition of The Daily Reflector.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 