It’s the dead period for prep football, meaning practices are halted until after the coaches’ statewide meeting and the East-West All-Star games in Greensboro.
If you’re not from these parts, that means amped up armchair chatter about favorites, upstarts and heavy underdogs.
Football, the prime survival-of-the-fittest sport matching the strongest, fastest and best mentally-prepared-for-battle squads, is back in the limelight.
Already?
Really?
You must not be from around here.
Coaches and players from Duplin County’s four history-rich schools, plus Richlands and state independent schools title contender Harrells Christian Academy in our coverage area, finally have a regular summer to prepare for the fall.
And it’s about time, after finally reading something resembling normal for a few months after two-plus years of Covid-19 craziness.
Medical experts are saying the virus is still around as case numbers rise from the bottom of a cellar we were shocked to know even existed. So everyone has moved forward. More on this if it again becomes more of a widespread health risk.
Week 2 madness
We’re only a Hail Mary pass away from Aug. 19 and turning on the lights on Friday nights.
So, let’s break this down a bit.
We’ll be having notebook items on our six coverage teams, reports from the first week of fall practice, and of course, detailed previews of each squad.
But the first stop on the 2022 football parade is to make audible calls about the schedules.
And as always, there are dates to mark down, so grab a felt pen and a calendar.
Yet fans and writers alike can only be at one game on a given Friday night.
That’s a huge problem in Week 2 of the season, which features pivotal games for our five public-school teams on Aug. 26.
East Duplin pops pads at Princeton for Round 3 of what has been a dandy non-conference rivalry.
But hold on.
We’re going to compound your football decision on Aug. 26 by mentioning Clinton’s visit to Wallace-Rose Hill for a rock ‘em, sock ‘em gridiron game. Expect nothing less.
North Duplin’s got its hands full that night, too, as the Rebels face a Northside-Pinetown club that went 11-2 last fall and the previous pandemic-shortened season lost in the 1A finals to Murphy 14-7.
Richlands, meanwhile, faces Southwest Onslow in an attempt to break a two-decade losing streak, which has featured several near-misses for the Wildcats.
Anyone not wanting to venture to another county might enjoy James Kenan hosting Dixon. The Bulldogs are not considered a feared foe. Yet the Tigers will have traveled to face Ayden-Grifton in Week 1 and a 2-0 start might be a key to its season.
Harrells, meanwhile, looks to have its hands full when High Point Central rolls onto Murphy-Johnson Field. While it might not be the toughest foe on their agenda, High Point fell 52-42 to the Crusaders last season in a campaign that led HCA to its only loss of the season in the 2A finals.
HCA, which travels to arch-rival Arendell Parrott Academy in Week 1, lost a ton of seniors, including all-state running back Devin Gardner and defensive tackle Jahiem Murphy.
Now to break down each school’s schedule, done alphabetically and in non-cursive writing so as to not confuse the younger generation.
East Duplin
The defending East Central 2A Conference champs have lost close games to Princeton in each of the past two seasons, games the Panthers had chances to win late.
So crumbled the cookie as East Duplin fell 36-30 to a 13-1 Princeton team last season in Beulaville. That was its only loss until coming up a foot short on fourth down at the four-yard line during a 21-17 setback to Wallace-Rose Hill in the third round of the playoffs. ED had won earlier in Wallace 24-21.
The Panthers’ other non-conference affairs come against Dixon on opening night, Richlands and Croatan.
ED opens league play against James Kenan on Sept. 16 in Beulaville and then takes a trip to league foe Kinston in Week 6.
Coach Battle Holley, who returns a flock of talented running backs and many other players on both sides of the ball, will travel to face WRH on Oct. 21 and end its regular season by hosting traditional power Southwest Onslow, which last season was an uncharacteristic 2-8.
Harrells Christian
It is often difficult to get a read on NCISAA schools, where the talent level can go from sky-high to high-and-dry from season to season. And vice-versa.
Head coach Jason Arnette is coming off back-to-back appearances in the 2A finals, and will be without many of the key players that made the ride last fall.
Wait-and-see could truly be the safest approach.
The offensive line should be a strength. But running backs will have to step forward to replace Devin Gardner and Xavier Arrington.
The Crusaders have a usual challenging schedule, which includes tussles with Cabarrus on Sept. 30 in Harrells and a visit to 3A Charlotte Catholic on Oct. 7.
That’s a back-to-back whammy. Catholic whipped HCA 28-7 last season. HCA beat Cabarrus 21-14 in mid-season before falling to the Cougars 34-31 in the state final.
James Kenan
The Tigers went 6-4 last season under first-year head coach Tim Grady (JK Class of 2000) for their first winning record since 2015. Grady hopes that success is the foundation for his club returning to the spotlight that saw them win two state championships (2007, 2013) and go to another state final and three other 1AA East finals in the previous decade.
James Kenan travels to Eastern Wayne in Week 3 and is idle until facing East Duplin. The Tigers stay on the road the following week (Sept. 23) to face ECC foe South Columbus, where JK will either need a win after most likely falling to ED or want to keep momentum should the Tigers pull off what looks like an upset.
The Lenoir trio – South Lenoir, North Lenoir and Kinston – are showtime ECC events for the Tigers in the final week of September and the first Fridays in October.
JK ends with WRH at Legion Stadium.
The Bulldogs advanced to the 2A finals, but aside from East Duplin, no school did as well at slowing down the historic offensive season of WRH as James Kenan. The Tigers fell 36-28 on Bill Taylor Field.
A double-overtime win at Kinston last season was key for the Tigers, and that match-up could once again be a hot button to their future success.
North Duplin
The Rebels play in a rare five-school conference yet have the benefit of six non-conference opponents before facing Lakewood, Union, Rosewood and Hobbton in the four Fridays of October.
ND’s opener against Southside-Chocowinity could be a tone-setter as well, even if the Rebels fall to defending state finalist Northside-Pinetown in Week 2.
Jones Senior and Lejeune look like check-mark wins with Pamlico County and Bear Grass as tossup affairs, at least based on the past.
Richlands
The Wildcats have a super-competitive non-conference slate, which includes match-ups against ED, SWO, Princeton, South Lenoir and South Brunswick. SL is new to the ’Cat’s schedule. They lost to the other three schools in a crazy 0-8 campaign in 2022.
Richlands will host three of its five Coastal 3A Conference tilts, which start Sept. 30 and run for five Fridays.
When the Wildcats moved from 2A to 3A, they nearly wound up in a 3A/4A split league in the NCHSAA’s cycle of realigning schools every four years. They petitioned on a bylaw that doesn’t allow a school to jump more than one classification during a given realignment.
Coach Pat Byrd had what felt like everything go wrong last season. But some of the implosion was due to his planning, which used underclassmen as a building base.
Wallace-Rose Hill
Last season, Wallace-Rose Hill had to schedule 4A North Myrtle Beach, S.C., because of its usual problem: Getting schools to schedule a 2A team that often plays beyond its level.
This fall the new addition is Leesville Road, a 4A school in Raleigh which went 10-3, losing to 4A champ Cardinal Gibbons, to Rolesville, which lost to Gibbons in the East Region final, and Sanderson (5-4).
The Bulldogs hooked up with the North Myrtle Beach school after a game with Clinton was postponed and shortly thereafter canceled.
WRH smoked East Bladen 62-16 last season and will host the Eagles to start 2022.
And sixth-year coach Kevin Motsinger is by no means looking past Pender on Sept. 9. The Patriots went 10-4 last season and lost to Tarboro 22-12 in the 1A East Region final.
Pender also gave East Duplin all it wanted before the Panthers prevailed 48-44. And while that game was a quickly-scheduled affair, and ED had little time to prepare for a unique offense, it nonetheless showed the Pats can control the tempo against some of the best teams around.
WRH’s three toughest ECC games could come against Kinston, ED and JK to end the regular season. On paper, WRH should be a favorite during games against Southwest Onslow, North Lenoir and South Lenoir on the final three Fridays in September.
Regular season
victory projections
OK, all of this is purely speculative. But for fun, here’s my guess at the number of regular season games each school will win. And we retain alphabetical order to avoid any semblance of favoritism. Remember teams can only play 10 games since there are no longer endowment games.
East Duplin: 8
Harrells Christian: 6
James Kenan: 6
North Duplin: 5
Richlands: 5
Wallace-Rose Hill: 7
I reserve the right to change my opinion after doing more research before the season kicks off Aug. 19.
A lot can happen in the next 36 days.
Right, coaches?
