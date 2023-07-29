N.C. Wesleyan University will be hosting a familiar group starting Sunday when the Athens Drive High School Marching Band of Raleigh comes to town for its annual band camp.

Dr. Jerome “Doc” Markoch, the Athens Drive band director, has been bringing his award-winning band to Rocky Mount for a week each year, except the pandemic year, since the 1990s, shortly after he took over the program.

  

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.