West Duplin All Stars, is a 12u majors all-star team comprised of six players from Kenansville Recreation and six from Rose Hill Recreation. They were the winners of the District 2 NC Dixie Youth Majors Baseball Tournament which was hosted by Kenansville Recreation on June 24th-June 28th. The team represented District 2 in the NC DIxie Youth Majors Baseball State Tournament in Dunn, NC on July 8-14th. West Duplin All Stars came in runners-up in the State Tournament and earned a spot to go to the World Series. They will represent Duplin County and North Carolina for District 2 in the World Series in Anderson, SC on July 29-August 3. Let’s wish these boys and their coaches good luck as they represent DC and NC!! GO WEST DUPLIN!!

Players:

