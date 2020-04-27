To honor the dedicated firefighters serving communities in the East, WGU North Carolina has created the Eastern Carolina Firefighters Scholarship.
The nonprofit online university has partnered with the Eastern Carolina Firefighters Association to establish this scholarship, valued at $2,000.
The scholarship is open to any current ECFA member in its 37-county region and can be applied to any of WGU’s more than 60 bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in healthcare, business, IT, or K-12 education.
The scholarship winner will receive a tuition credit of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The application deadline is June 30. More information and the scholarship application can be found at nc.wgu.edu/ecfa.
“Firefighters are local heroes who respond to everything from housefires to hurricanes,” said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. “We are honored to partner with ECFA to help one of its members pursue his or her goals in higher education.”
“Our association is happy to partner with WGU North Carolina and provide anothergreat educational scholarship for our members,” said ECFA President Glenn Rainey.
WGU North Carolina is the state affiliate of Western Governors University, an accredited online university. WGU’s model of competency-based education allows students to earn credit for what they already know, so they can focus on what they need to learn to complete their degree program. They also can accelerate and take as many classes as they are comfortable with, at any time of day from anywhere they have Internet access, during a six-month term. Tuition is around $3,250 per term for most degree programs.
For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu. To learn more about the Eastern Carolina Firefighters Association, visit encfa.org.
Eastern Carolina Firefighters Association
ECFA’s mission is to support each member by providing education, information, and representation for the fire service of Eastern North Carolina. ECFA supports its mission by promoting informed and progressive leadership through professionalism, dedication, and integrity. It also fosters a professional and personal relationship among its membership. For more information, visit encfa.org.