Birds in the garden provide lovely song and a unique connection to nature. They also help both plants and people by reducing the number of pests in your yard, from aphids to stinkbugs.

You can attract more birds by creating better habitat. That includes planting native plants, which attract native insects. Select a mix of plants to provide birds with berries, nectar and seeds year-round.

