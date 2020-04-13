I am reminded of an episode in the Bible when Jesus and his disciples were on a boat, and Jesus was in the back of the boat asleep, and a big storm came up. A very bad storm. The boat began to take on a lot of water as it was about to capsize, so it seemed.
Then the disciples woke Jesus up and asked, "You don't care if we die?"
When he awoke, Jesus asked asked an astonishing question: "Why are you so fearful?" Then he spoke to the wind and the sea and said, "Peace, be still."
The sea became calm, and the wind ceased blowing.
He told them: "Oh ye of little faith."
The reason why so many Christians are fearful about this pandemic is they are walking in the flesh, not in the spirit. When you are carnal, you act like the world and respond to things like the world.
When you walk in the spirit, and in true holiness, you trust in Psalm 91. Repent of all your sins, and ask the Lord to take away the spirit of fear. Trust in the 91st Psalm, and focus on leading souls to Jesus. God bless!