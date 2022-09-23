092322_rmt_heating

Wood pellets are used as primary or secondary space heat in more than 1 million homes nationwide. Pellets are a renewable, clean-burning fuel made from the waste streams generated by the manufacturers of products like dimensional lumber, hardwood flooring, wood pallets and cabinetry.

 Srecko Stipovic/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sky-high oil and gas prices, a significant pellet fuel supply shortage is likely this winter season. Industry experts say you should plan ahead and secure your fuel now for the cold winter months. The good news is that, currently, there is plenty of supply to stock up.

As Tim Portz, executive director of the Pellet Fuels Institute explains, Russia is the second largest producer of wood pellets globally, supplying more than 2 million tons to global markets in 2020. But sanctions and restrictions due to the invasion of Ukraine have required U.S. pellet producers to fill the gap.