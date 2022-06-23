Summer is here and that means remembering to stay healthy and hydrated. Whether you are exercising, playing sports, or just enjoying the outdoors, it’s important to drink lots of fluids. While sports drinks are often suggested as the beverage of choice for athletes, it may surprise you that your dentist would advise opting for water instead.
“It’s a common misconception that sports drinks are superior because they provide benefits of electrolytes and carbohydrates,” said Dr. Mary Gaddis. “However, sports drinks are highly acidic and contain vast amounts of sugar and put your teeth at risk for enamel erosion, discoloration, tooth decay, and staining. Water is the healthiest option and should be your primary hydration source.”
The North Carolina Dental Society shares a few healthy tips to help you remain healthy and hydrated in the summer heat:
Fruits and protein: Bananas and nuts are great substitutes for sports drinks and a good source of carbohydrates and potassium for energy.
Coconut water: Coconut water provides essential electrolyte minerals like potassium, sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium.
Consume in moderation: Sports drinks should be consumed in moderation and in-tandem with water. Be sure to drink water after consuming sport beverages. Water will help rinse your mouth of the sugars and acids from the sports drinks.