RICHLANDS — First-year coach Pat Byrd is putting together the building blocks of a program from scratch during an unpredictable season that falls under the COVID-19 pandemic’s shadow.
A 40-7 win last Thursday over Dixon snapped a two-game skid and improved Richlands to 3-2 with a rivalry game with Southwest Onslow set for Friday in Jacksonville.
“I think we’ve gotten back to where we were,” Byrd said of his team that stomped Trask (34-0) and Pender (19-0) and then had a pandemic break but returned with losses to East Carteret (25-13) and Croatan (44-0).
But it was never that simple.
“It’s COVID football,” Byrd said. “We practiced for three weeks, have a scrimmage wiped out, play our first game and then go into quarantine for two weeks.
“Then we play four games in 19 days. It’s made it tough on everyone.”
The Wildcats (3-2) would need to beat SWO (4-1) to have a chance at making the state playoffs out of the Coastal Conference. Croatan (5-0) beat the Stallions and are in the driver’s seat to win the league title.
Byrd said the formula to victory rests in a couple factors, the first of which is to prepare for SWO.
“Getting our kids do what we ask Monday to Thursday is the first step,” he said. “We’ve also got to take care of the football offensively. I couldn’t tell you how many bad snaps or mishandles of the ball. We averaged 8 yards a carry otherwise last week.
“Our defense had been pretty good and our special teams, too. Everything that is broken is fixable.”
Richlands is seeking to stop a 32-game losing streak against SWO in a series that it leads 39-7.
“If what I’ve heard is true our coaches won’t have to work at getting our kids up for this one,” Byrd said.
There have been many close games during the Wildcat’s skid against SWO.
“We needed a whole week to get to where we were earlier in the season, although we’ve made some personnel changes,” Byrd said. “We found out who wanted to practice and earn time on the field. In some case the best players are not out there because of the way things panned out and how they worked or didn’t work at the game.
“Southwest’s a great program, with a great history. But I’ve seen growth in our kids this year and in past this game has been closer than people expected just about every season.”
Two rising Wildcats are Damion Hall and Jas Grayson.
Hall, was a sophomore running back who was moved to offensive tackle. Grayson is a senior who had become a staple at offensive guard.
“Both are playing somewhat out of position and doing what is good for the team,” Byrd said. “That’s the true testimony to a player, and to me putting them there is an honor to their work ethic. It’s given us depth up front.”
Dominic Green, Tre Gooding, Isaiah White and Malachi Murphy sparked Richlands in its win over Trask.
Green had a 65-yard interception return and caused a fumble and scooped it up to score a touchdown.
Gooding fired a 34-uyard score to in the opening quarter.
White also had a special teams score, returning a kickoff 65 yards.
But Bulldog Jorgie Rojas returned the favor on the next kickoff, going 90 yards to make it 21-7.
Murphy and White had TD runs.
And so the cream of the conference — Richands, Croatan, East Carteret and SWO— is at the top, while Trask, Pender and Dixon are pushed to lower levels.
Byrd, though, can see that all is not lost if his club falls to SWO. He’s more concerned about protocol to build the program.
“Yes, this season is important, very important, but establishing steps to build this and chance the culture is the ultimate goal,” he said. “There’s been growth, even in a difficult season.”
The parallels between SWO and Richlands speak volumes.
SWO has won four state title since 1000 and been a runnerup three other times.
Richlands has none of the in its resume, although there has been some outstanding players go through its doors and then play at the college level.
SWO won the first game of the series in 1977 by a 8-0 margin.
Richlands has won back-back games against SWO three times, which includes two in the 1987 and 9188 state playoffs.
After that season, SWO went on its 32-game winning streak.
The series was tied at 7-7 before SWO owned the Wildcats.
Nearly half of the games have been decided by 10 points or less.
And there have been some classics, and some heartbreaking loses for Richlands.
Their last confrontation was a combination of both.
Richlands led throughout and led 20-19 with 40 second left in the game.
SWO scored 10 seconds later and won 25-20.
The loss cost the Wildcats a berth in the playoffs.
That was hardly the first tough setback, and in fact may not have been the most disappointing.
In 2013, Richlands led 20-0 at halftime only to fall 21-20.
Yet the biggest heartbreak came a decade earlier when both schools entered with 10-0 records. SWO was ranked third in the state and Richlands fifth.
More than 5,000 fans watched the “Halloween Massacre that saw SWO win 36-12, which earned the Stallions the East Central Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the East Region.
They Stallions would go on to win a state title and repeat the following season.
Richlands made the state playoff in two of three seasons under Gene Boley, and the school will move back to a 3A conference this fall.
All that will be history and not talked about so much during rivalry week when Richlands breaks the Stallions lock on the game.
Common sense says it will happen. But when?
Byrd says soon, although he’s not making any predictions.
Stranger things have indeed happened during a spring football season.