Sometimes all it takes is one hit to get a team going.
For D.H. Conley’s softball team, that hit came from Carson Fleming.
Fleming launched a solo home run to jump-start a three-run fourth inning, and Lauren Wiles fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Vikings defeated South Central, 5-1, on Tuesday night in a battle for first place in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
“Carson’s hit got us going because early on, I thought we were just way out in front of Sarah Ebeling’s pitches,” said Conley head coach Wayne Deans, referring to the Falcons’ junior right-hander. “She did a good job of keeping us off-balance. I think Lauren did a good job as well on the mound and we were able to put the ball in play and make some things happen.”
The Vikings maintained first place in the ECC 3A/4A with a 5-0 mark and improved to 6-0 overall in handing South Central (3-1 conference and overall) its first loss of the season.
The Falcons scored their only run in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff batter Jayden Smith walked and took second following a throwing error during a rundown. She moved to third on Alexi Hastings’ groundout that featured a close call at first. Smith then crossed the plate on a groundout from Ebeling.
Ebeling retired the first six Conley batters before Bri Bowers reached on an infield single to start the top of the third. Wiles bunted for a hit, and two outs later, Trinity Nichols walked to load the bases and Anna Sawyer reached on an infield error to bring in Bowers, tying the game at 1-all.
South Central put Smith on base in the bottom of the third when she reached on a infield single with two outs, but she was thrown out trying to steal second (catcher Olivia Knight to shortstop Nichols).
Conley then broke free from the Falcons with the multi-run fourth inning.
Fleming’s one-out solo home run over the center field fence made it 2-1.
Bowers singled to right, and Wiles and Mia Trueblood followed with singles (the latter on a bunt) to load the bases. Riley Trueblood reached on an error to bring in Mia Trueblood and load the bases again. Nichols then lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield to bring home Aidan McHugh to extend the lead to 4-1.
Wiles struck out a pair of batters in the fourth and fifth frames for Conley, allowing just an infield single (Savannah Ibarra) and a walk in those at-bats.
Conley had a chance to add to its lead in the top of the sixth inning but left two runners on base (Mia Trueblood on a bunt single and Riley Trueblood, who reached on an error).
The Falcons got a one-out double from Hastings in the bottom of the sixth, but Wiles coaxed a strikeout and a groundout to Nichols to end the frame.
The Vikings tacked on their final run in the top of the seventh. Emma Adams singled to left and was lifted for courtesy runner Emma Kate Reynolds.
McHugh bunted for a hit, and the throw glanced off the first baseman’s glove into shallow right field. The throw came in to virtually no one, and an alert Reynolds raced home to make it a four-run advantage.
Kaci Johnson reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Wiles finished with her 13th and 14th strikeouts opposed to only two walks to complete the victory.
Ebeling allowed nine hits, struck out one and walked one on the mound for South Central, but the Falcons made four errors defensively.
Wiles, Mia Trueblood and Bowers led Conley with two hits each, while Fleming, McHugh and Adams added one hit each.