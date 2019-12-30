FARMVILLE — Bob Williams spent his entire career working in a grocery store.
He hung up his apron on Sunday, retiring as a longtime employee of Piggly Wiggly.
At age 77, Williams has spent more than 45 years of his life working for the grocery chain.
His father, who was the former owner of Green Supermarket in Farmville, kickstarted his career in the grocery business.
“I’ve always been around a grocery store. I just kind of got into it,” Williams said. “My daddy was in it for a long period of time. He told me not to get into it but I got into it anyway.”
Williams worked at Green Supermarket until he went to work at the Atlantic Pacific Tea Co. in Farmville. He remained with Atlantic Pacific for 17 years.
He was hired as an assistant manager for the Piggly Wiggly in Bethel, a title he maintained for years.
He later moved to the Piggly Wiggly store in Grifton and for the past five years, he has served as the assistant manager in Farmville.
Williams said he has enjoyed his time working in Farmville, especially since it allows him to see some of his Farmville High School alumni.
“I enjoyed coming back to Farmville, since it was where I was originally from. I know most of the people in town,” Williams said.
As assistant manager, Williams spent most of his days closing the stores he was employed in and making sure everything was ready for the next day.
“Also customer service. It is one of the most important things we care about,” Williams said.
Though he loves his job, Williams is ready to retire.
“I’m getting old. I have knee problems and stuff like that that’s getting worse, so I’ll spend some time with my family,” Williams said. His children, Michael and Debbie Williams, both live in Greenville.
“I’m basically just going to take it easy,” Williams said.
Williams is confident people still will see his face at the store.
“It feels good to retire, but I’ll probably keep my name on the list if anything opens up and they need me,” Williams said.
Working at Piggly Wiggly has always been a pleasant experience for Williams.
“Everything has been pretty good. I’ve never had any bad times,” Williams said.
He has also enjoyed his coworkers and the customers he has gotten to know over the years.
“The people and the employees are very good and very nice,” Willams said. “I get along with management and very well with the others. I’ll miss the people I worked with. It’s been a pleasure working for Piggly Wiggly.”
Williams’ presence in the store also has been a pleasure for his coworkers.
“It’s been an experience for sure. Bob is a super fine fella,” said Larry Williams, Piggly Wiggly’s store manager in Farmville. “He will give you the shirt off his back. He’s just that kind of person. I have never met a man quite as good as Bob. He’s as good as gold.
“He’s had no problems. He comes to work every day and I don’t think I have ever had him call him sick. I really appreciate working with him,” Larry Williams said.