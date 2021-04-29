The two best high school football players I have “covered” during nearly three decades are Vonta Leach and Javonte Williams.
Vonta and Javonte, has a nice ring to it. But they have more than a rhyming name in common.
One has achieved the three goals a prep player dreams about: Making it to the NFL, becoming an All-Pro and winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
This weekend the latter will have step one of the dream come into focus.
Whether he gets the other two milestones remain unknown.
Yet former Wallace-Rose Hill and UNC junior Williams, who guided the Bulldogs to four consecutive state titles, got a foot up on Leach, who was undrafted, but went on to become a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl winner for the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.
With a lot of luck, Williams could go in the first round. If not, most projections have him being picked no later than the mid- to late-second round.
Why so high? There are several factors, many of which he shares with Leach, who guided South Robeson past Sam Aiken’s James Kenan team in both players’ senior season in the third round of the 1998 playoffs.
Vonta went off left tackle and then right tackle. And then repeated it until the Mustangs won 25-7.
He had a rather nondescript career at ECU but then hooked up with the Packers, Saints, Texans and finally the Ravens, and became what coach John Harbaugh called “the factor” as Baltimore ran off with the title.
Leach, like Williams, was a superb blocker. He did it so well that he helped Arian Foster win two rushing titles in Houston and was then Ray Lewis’ main backfield blocker.
He lacked speed at the NFL level, perhaps even more so than Williams, who has many more upsides when compared. Although in a sense it’s hard to do that properly, given the differences in their games and how the game has changed since Leach left in 2013.
And the draft is the first who-knows predictor for a player.
Keep in mind the average NFL running back plays just 3.3 years, so going to a depleted or losing franchise could ruin a career.
Sad but true.
Luck plays into life’s equation as usual.
Furthermore, NFL teams have been shying away from selecting a running back early in the draft.
Defensive linemen, defensive backs, offensive linemen and quarterbacks are prime-time picks.
Yet recently Williams has been getting some favorable reviews because of his somewhat complete game.
While being an excellent blocker, he was also the hardest player in college football to tackle last season, breaking the most tackles for a running back.
Yet he’s quicker and a better receiver than Leach — though the latter was on the end of Aaron Rodgers’ first NFL pass completion with the Packers in 2005.
Last season at UNC, Williams ran for 1,140 yards and 19 TDs and caught 25 balls for 305 yards and three scores. Being a second-team All-ACC performer hardly tells the complete story of the 5-foot-10, 220 pounder who ran for 2,271 yards and 27 TDs in his senior season at WRH, which beat Reidsville in overtime on his future home turf at Kenan Stadium in his final prep game.
Williams fits any scheme and his skill set seems to translate to multiple opportunities.
He’s a physical, punishing runner who will run over or carry a defender to reach a first down or touchdown.
While many people feel Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris will go before Williams, others have started to look toward Williams, the valedictorian of his senior class at WRH.
The Dolphins, Steelers, Falcons, 49ers, Cardinals and Jets have shown an interest in Williams, who is agile, sure-footed at all times and holds onto the pigskin.
He’s not a burner by NFL standards (4.52 in the 40), but with sudden bursts and ability to move laterally keeps defenders at bay.
He’s a “downhill” runner who knows how to take it home.
So with all that, one might wonder why I suggested he “might” be as acclaimed a player in the NFL as Leach.
That’s because it’s true and without my current home-team bias.
Anything could happen in Williams’ football future, including a short career.
Go to the wrong franchise and Williams could suffer.
Injuries could also play a role. He’s not had any in the past seven years, but no player has an insurance policy against those kind of bad breaks.
Yet what I like best about both Williams and Leach is how they are outstanding people.
Accountable.
Trustworthy.
Quietly confident.
Team players.
Community orientated.
People you want to be around.
The kind of person folks often say, “I can’t say a bad word about him.”
OK, I also love the toughness of both. Heck, it’s football, not checkers, so knocking over the red team is expected from members of the black team.
Both played middle linebacker in high school.
WRH coach Kevin Motsinger moved Williams to fullback in 2017, feeling that was his best position moving forward.
“I had a lot of people get mad about that one because I moved Quavion Baysden, the offensive player of the year to defense, and told Javonte I would use him on defense in certain situations,” Motsinger said.
“I knew right away that was his best position.”
Motsinger said seven NFL teams have contacted him about Williams.
“He’s probably one of the greatest kids I’ve known and that’s what I told them,” Motsinger said. “Yes, he checks all the boxes. He’s big, fast, tough, can catch the ball and block, but what he does best is do his job and stay out of trouble.
“He’s a super human being and a very, very good football player who will have a good career in the NFL.
“He checks every box.”
Credit Motsinger for hounding Division I schools to get Williams noticed. UNC signed him hours after Williams won the MVP award at the state finals in Kenan Stadium.
Regardless of how many seasons he plays in the Not For Long league, I expect Williams to return to Duplin County and give back to the community.
Not sure how. But I think he will.
Leach did. He’s currently on the Robeson County Board of Education, where he gets modest pay but has ample opportunities to use his influence and personality to bring about changes.
South Robeson no longer exists. It was closed in 2019.
While Leach was not a star for ECU, the 6-1, 240 pounder rushed for 4,724 yards, 72 touchdowns and had more than 400 tackles during his high school career, which saw the Mustangs advance to 1A East Region finals in 1997 and 1998.
Williams had more help at both WRH and UNC, which only put a big spotlight on his back.
This newspaper covers primarily prep sports.
Last fall it was nearly impossible to keep him off the front sports page when he scored two or three touchdowns on Saturdays.
Soon all that will matter is how much he works out, how good his teammates are on Sundays and how much luck he has along the way.
And perhaps the best thing I can say about him is that everyone in Duplin County — even rivals from East Duplin and James Kenan — are proud to say Williams hails from this part of the state.
I see players with Facebook dreams of the NFL and no clue about how to get to that destination.
There’s a bunch of them, really.
Williams, on the other hand, has done the right thing at every twisting and narrow turn — on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
He’s on the verge of becoming the best player to come out of Duplin.
That’s likely a talking point for the future.
For now, he’s nothing more nor less than a small-town hero who is “on the clock” of an NFL team.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com