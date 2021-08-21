WILLIAMSTON – On Aug. 12, the Williamston Police Department charged Jamal Griffin, 29, with flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, possession of an open container after consuming and hit and run.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 9
All other larceny was reported at 4963 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 11
Injury to personal property was reported at 1690 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Arson/burning of personal property, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and breaking and entering of motor vehicle was reported at Maurice Brown Rd and U.S. Hwy 171 in Jamesville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 13
Failure to appear- traffic offenses was reported at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Williamston.
Aug. 14
Theft from motor vehicle and obtain property under false pretenses was reported at an undisclosed location.
Warrant service for other jurisdiction- failure to appear was reported in another jurisdiction.
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1110 New St. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 11
Dijon Rashone Askew was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Aug. 13
Lewis Tsonyian James Jr. was charged with failure to appear- traffic offenses.
Aug. 14
Melvin Speaks Jr. was charged with motor vehicle theft and obtain property false pretenses.
Cody Gurganus was charged with failure to appear.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 9
Larceny was reported at 313 South Biggs St. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray was reported at Washington St. and Andrews St. in Williamston.
Driving while licenses revoke was reported at East Blvd. near Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at the Williamston Police Department, 106 East Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 10
Assault on a female and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 124 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Aug. 11
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Washington St. near Morris St. in Williamston.
Possession of less the one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at Skewarky Ave. near South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 12
Injury to personal property was reported at 128 West Simmons St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 314 Slade St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while impaired, resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, possession of an open container after consuming and hit and run was reported at Bear Grass Rd. near U.S. Hwy 17 in Williamston
Aug. 14
Driving while license revoked was reported at Park St. and East Blvd. in Williamston.
Display a registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious was reported at North Haughton St. and West Church St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at Park Apartments, 505 Park St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 110 Cherry St. in Williamston.
Aug. 15
A call for service was reported at Oyo Hotel, 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 9
Deshawn Dwight Simmons, 28, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Aug. 10
Nehemiah Zantaveous Peele, 19, was charged with assault on a female and resist, delay & obstruct.
Aug. 11
Theodore Roosevelt Hall Jr., 20, was charged with possession with less than one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 12
Jamal Griffin, 29, was charged with Flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, possession on an open container after consuming and hit and run was reported at 1155 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 14
Lashonda Deaka Speller, 47, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Alton Eugene Davis III. was charged with display a registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.