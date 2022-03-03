WILSON – The frustration showed on the face of Addy Higginbotham following a turnover late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 48-30 loss to Wilson Prep in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs.
It was a gesture displayed by Starr Jaco and Reece Outlaw, and the ball rarely got to center Tateyawna Faison.
North Duplin was frustrated and becoming more flustered with each possession.
Four minutes into the game, the unbeaten and second-seeded Tigers (23-0) seized control.
It was the first time this season the Rebels (22-2) were unable to respond to punches thrown by the opposition on both ends of the floor.
“We had 23 turnovers in the first half and we usually have 23 for an entire game,” said North Duplin coach John Oliver, whose team finished with a 22-2 mark. “Ten of those came from ball handling. Shots were thrown up, but we never got into our offense.”
The speed of Wilson Prep made everything feel like a blur to North Duplin.
“They were quick from point guard to the post, in all five spots, and had a deep bench,” said Oliver, whose team beat Lakewood on Tuesday for the third time in the opening round and then knocked off East Columbus two days later.
“This was the first time all year a team played us in man-to-man and we didn’t handle it well,” Oliver said. “We’ve faced a triangle and two and various zones and had no problem. But the quickness we faced wasn’t something any of us knew about.”
Outlaw drained a 3-pointer to open the affair, but was held to a single basket in each quarter for 10 points.
Point guard Higginbotham was overworked and faced the most intense pressure.
“Our players kept handing the ball back to her, or dribbling once and then getting it to her,” Oliver said. “That offense never got started, and it was just a bad game for us. Give Wilson Prep credit, but I’d just like to have seen us playing closer to how we are capable of playing.
“Perhaps we lose anyway, but I felt we didn’t play up to our level.”
ND led 5-4 before a 10-2 spurt put the Tigers on top for good following a second quarter where the momentum nearly pushed the Rebels back to Calypso, down 28-16 at halftime.
Higginbotham had seven of ND’s nine points in the second quarter, including the final four points of the stanza from the free-throw line. The freshman led all scorers with 15 points, but simply could not do it all.
The Rebels were slowly drowning in their youthful inexperience playing in the Sweet 16 (sectional final). Jaco is the lone senior. And in fact, no Rebel had playoff experience. ND has been absent from the postseason for two decades.
“That was a factor, no doubt,” Oliver said. “It showed. We were unable to regroup, and that too, is an oddity.”
Outlaw pushed in a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, but the Tigers were still rising, and a 3-point play by Silence Davis ended a 9-2 run that gave Wilson Prep a 40-19 edge at the midway point of the third quarter.
Meghan Martin tossed in all four of her points in the final 3:01 as North Duplin went on a 9-2 streak following a jumper from Outlaw to get to within 44-30. Wilson Prep’s spread offense then milked away the landslide win.
“These girls came back to avenge their only loss during the regular season, won a conference tournament and made it to the third round of the playoffs,” said their coach. “They did that on their talent and because they’ve been a teachable group. It’s been a great season.”
Hoops Notebook
Wilson Prep faces No. 3 Falls Lake in the East Region semifinals (fourth round), with the winner facing the survivor of No. 1 Bertie and No. 4 Northside-Pinetown. Tha
- t winner will take on the West survivor in the 1A final. Jayla Hicks and Madison Pounds each scored 12 points for the Tigers, with Jemarin Freeman chipping in 11.
- There was a 15-minute delay in the third quarter when a fight erupted among two Wilson Prep students.
- ND had its 13-game winning streak snapped. The Rebel’s last loss was 56-30 to Lakewood on Jan. 14. “We’re a much better and different team and we reacted to that loss,” Oliver said. “That’s why I know we’ll be improved next year. Our girls were upset. But aside from one, they all return. We’ll also be getting a couple back (from injuries) and have a couple other players that are going to step in and help us.”
- The Rebels might look to upgrade their schedule for 20
23 to up their Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) as just a single loss gave them the No. 7 seed. “I didn’t see anything in our conference making strides that said it wouldn’t be us and Lakewood again next season,” Oliver said. “We need help handling the ball and at least two more players to come in off
- the bench and contribute.”
