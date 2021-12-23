WINDSOR - It has become a Windsor Christmas tradition.
The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the Bertie Arts Council hosted horse and carriage rides two nights last week.
Participants gathered at the Bertie County Arts Council to be picked up by one of several carriages offering rides.
Participants would be driven through downtown Windsor to see the town’s Christmas decorations by the horse drawn carriages.
According to Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard, it was a great turn out of participants on both nights the rides were offered.
“The weather was perfect for both nights. It was not too cold for everyone to come and enjoy a horse and carriage ride around the town. There were a total of almost 100 participants for both nights,” added Hoggard.
The Bertie County Arts Council was open for anyone looking a last minute unique gift made by many local artists.
There was refreshments of hot chocolate, cookies and seafood chowder available inside the arts council for those waiting or returning from the rides.
The horse and carriage rides have been a tradition the last few years that was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was nice to have the carriage rides again this year, and I look forward to next year’s rides,” Hoggard closed.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.