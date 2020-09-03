FARMVILLE — The chickens have finally come home to roost in Farmville.
Town residents with a half an acre or more of property can own up to 10 chickens, after an unanimous vote from Farmville Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Board members have been considering the chicken question since early August, when they were presented a proposed ordinance amendment by town planning director Justin Oakes. The amendment allowed for up to 10 chickens — or similar fowl — to be raised in town, providing certain conditions regarding acreage were met.
After receiving the board’s approval, the draft amendment went before the Farmville Planning Board. Members recommended the “similar fowl” clause be struck from the document and that the ordinance only allow chickens. The draft also outlined setback requirements that were based on a sliding scale, dependent upon acreage.
- Lot sizes one acre or more may have 10 chickens with 32-foot setbacks from adjacent residential structures.
- Half an acre to 0.99-acre lots also are allowed 10 chickens with 30-foot setbacks from adjacent resident structures.
- Yards 0.49 acres or less are allowed to have five chickens with 28-foot setback requirements.
With those standards in place, the amendment was sent back to the commissioners for final approval.
Greene Central High School Future Farmers of America President Madison Ray and Vice President Cassie Stancil spoke in favor of allowing chickens in town and told commissioners that the FFA wanted to provide assistance.
“When people come and apply for their permit, we can provide information, brochures and packets on how to raise chickens and on their habitations and we can help them,” Ray said, adding the group could help establish habitats and with chicken care.
Allowing chickens in town would benefit the town along with the FFA, Stancil said.
“It will give (chicken owners) more opportunities to see what (agriculture) is about,” Stancil said, adding this could lead to more interest in agricultural careers.
Raising chickens also can help foster responsibility in children, can help entertain the senior population and allows FFA more learning opportunities with projects, Stancil said.
Oakes recommended that commissioners approve a one-year trial period for residents with lot sizes of half an acre or more. Commissioners then can revisit the ordinance change to see if adjustments need to be made, he said.
Commissioner Brenda Elks made a motion to accept the one-year text amendment change. It passed with all in favor.
The text amendment only allows for hens. All chickens must remain in an enclosure and are not allowed to roam freely.
Chicken coops and habitats must remain clean and the birds must be in good health. Food and other supplies for the chickens must be kept so mice, rodents and other animals cannot access them.
Coops are prohibited from being placed in the front, side, or corner side yards of residences and must be kept closer to the owner’s permanent structure than the neighbors’.
If coops are unclean or the hens are determined unhealthy by Farmville’s animal control or code enforcement officer, the owner will have their permit revoked.
Odors and noise created by the chickens must also not be objectionable to adjacent residents as determined by the town’s animal control and code enforcement officer.
Permits must be obtained from the planning department before a coop is erected, and should include a sketch drawing of coop size and proximity in the yard.
Speed limit
Commissioners also approved a speed limit change for the Charter Oaks Subdivision.
Residents of the subdivision approached the Farmville Police Department to discuss concerns they had about speeding. To help alleviate concerns, the police department placed temporary speed bumps on Charter Oak Drive and just north of Susanna Court to slow vehicles down.
“The temporary speed bumps worked, but the residents of the neighborhood advised they would rather have the speed limit reduced and enforced and the speed bumps removed,” said Maj. Jeffery Spencer. “These speed bumps are a bit violent.”
Spencer recommended that commissioners reduce the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph.
Farmville resident Stephen Hardy Braz asked that commissioners consider reducing the neighborhood’s speed limit further.
By reducing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour, the town would reduce the number of casualties caused by motor vehicles hitting pedestrians, Hardy Braz said.
“Lowering it to 20 miles an hour for 8 seconds of someone’s time if you are traveling the entire length of Charter Oaks — which is the longest stretch — you can save two or three lives,” Hardy Braz said.
“I would suggest going beyond what the police are requiring and make it town-wide to ensure the safety of everyone walking and biking,” he said.
Commissioner Jamin Dixon made a motion to approve the speed limit change from 35 to 25 mph. It passed with all in favor.
In other news:
- USDA Area Specialist Kim Daniels made a formal presentation to Commissioners regarding a $350,000 United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant. The grant will be used to purchase new computer equipment for the library.