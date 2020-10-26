The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is starting its winter tennis programs soon at the River Birch Tennis Center, and interested players in multiple age groups can register for both the Winter After School Tennis program or the Winter Quickstart.
After-school tennis is offered to beginner, intermediate and advanced players ages 11-18 and is a great way for high school players to continue playing during the offseason. Classes are not held in temperatures below 40 degrees.
Sessions will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Nov. 17 and running through Feb. 18.
The Quickstart program is for players ages 5-10 who are new, have been recently introduced to tennis or who are returning Quickstart players. Sessions will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays starting Nov. 16 and running through Feb. 17.
The cost for both programs is $83 per player, with a discounted rate of $55 for Greenville residents. Registration is available at the River Birch Tennis Center, at greenvillenc.gov or by contacting Chris Hinson at 252-329-4559 or chinson@greenvillenc.gov.