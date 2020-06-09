WINTERVILLE — Residents will pay an additional $3.50 per month for sewer service next year, following the adoption of Winterville’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget by town council members on Monday.
The town last increased its sewer rates by $4 from 2018 to 2019. The $3.50 rate increase will cost customers an additional $42 per year.
The rate increase will allow the town to pay debt services for its 2018 sewer rehabilitation project, according to town manager Terri Parker.
The project is estimated to cost $3.5 million. The town qualifies for $500,000 principal forgiveness and zero percent interest for the remaining $3 million. The loan is for 20 years.
Mayor Pro-tem Veronica Roberson made a motion to approve the budget ordinance and it was seconded by councilman Tony Moore.
Councilman Johnny Moye raised concerns about the increase.
“I don’t want us to lose the grant that has been presented to us. My only big concern is we have with the situation with the pandemic,” Moye said, noting the town adjusted electric customers' bills due to COVID-19.
“The citizens of our town have supported us to help operate this community," Moye said. "I cannot see how we can place any more burden on some that are just getting by. There is no telling at this time how many we have that can't afford to pay their utility bills.”
Moye asked if the money needed to cover the project’s debt service could be taken from another fund.
Parker said that was not recommended.
If a rate increase is not approved, the town would have to suspend the project and would lose remaining funds, Parker said. The town also would have spent approximately $1.4 million toward the project in vain.
Returning grant money could have an effect on the town’s ability to receive funding for other projects in the future, Parker said.
By not having to pay interest on the sewer loan, the town will save approximately $474,000 bringing its total savings of $1 million dollars, according to Travis Wellborn, public works director.
A vote was called and the budget ordinance passed by a vote to 4-1. Moye remained opposed.
The $25,530,944 total budget includes no tax adjustments. No new positions are included and the town absorbed the cost for a seven percent health insurance increase for both employee and dependent coverage.
Commissioners also voted to award an engineering contract to River and Associates for the 2020 Sanitary Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation project. The project will replace the pump station on Chapman Street. Pump stations located at Robinson Heights and Winterville Crossing will have new control panels installed while the pump station on Church Street will have a bar steam installed.
The town has been awarded $1.97 million in a zero-interest 20-year loan. The loan includes $500,000 in principal forgiveness.
The bar stream will help reduce the number of rags and debris from infiltrating the system, officials said.
The pump station project likely will require the town to increase sewer rates in the future, Parker said. A $1.60 rate increase may be seen in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget or in the following year.
Moore made the motion to approve the contract It was seconded by Roberson. It passed unanimously.
Winterville electric customers will see rates return to normal in their June bills. A vote to extend a 10-percent rate reduction for the month of June was voted down, 3-2.
Prior to Gov. Roy Cooper's first executive order prohibiting utilities from being disconnected due to nonpayment and suspending late fees and penalties until May 30, the town approved a 10 percent rate reduction for the April and May.
Cooper since has extended the order, to conclude on July 29. Customers who are behind on their bills will have six months to repay their past-due balances. At the same time, they will be required to pay their current balances.
In other news:
- Following a public hearing, council members approved a rezoning request for Evergreen Construction Company. Evergreen wishes to establish a multi-residential senior apartment housing on N.C. 11 and Chapman Street.
In order to live in the apartments, residents must be 55 or older and they can have no one younger than 45 living with them, according to Tim Morgan of Evergreen.
The request complies with the town’s land-use plan and fits with its designation as a retirement community. Town staff recommends approval, according to planning director Bryan Jones.
In February, the planning board voted 9-1 to deny the request, citing concerns with traffic and walkability, Jones said.
“I attended that meeting and most of the concerns were in regards to transportation. Personally, I don't see any major issue transportation-wise,” Councilman Mark Smith said.
Roberson made a motion to approve the rezoning as long as no public comments were made in the required 24-hour timeline. It was seconded by Councilman Ricky Hines.
State law requires municipalities to allow for public comments 24 hours after the close of the scheduled public hearing when the public hearing is conducted electronically.
If comments are made, town staff will notify the board and the board will reconvene for discussion.
- Council members also made a motion to annex Ange Plaza Lot 21 on Beacon Drive following a public hearing so long as public comments are not received.
- Council approved a contract between Pitt County Schools to allocate a school resource officer. The officer will be assigned primarily to A.G. Cox Middle School, but will visit W.H. Robinson and Creekside elementary schools as needed. The town will be responsible for the officer’s training, equipment, uniform and vehicle.