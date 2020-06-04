The Winterville Chamber of Commerce presented this year’s John and Sue May Scholarships to a pair of local graduates recently, one from South Central High School and the other from D.H. Conley High School.
The scholarships are funded by the May family to honor the memory of their parents and their strong devotion to the importance of education. The scholarship awards $1,000 to each recipient.
Savannah Brooklyn Harrell is the daughter of Tim and Kristen Harrell and serves as D.H. Conley’s valedictorian this year, having the highest average of every in her senior class. She has participated in many clubs and organizations during her high school career. She has been a cheerleader for the last four years and was a part of the cheer team that participated in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida. Savannah is still trying to decide which university, she will attend but will major in mathematics with a minor in theater arts.
Holly Marie Morrison of South Central High School is the daughter of Art and Sharon Morrison. Holly has been very active in many clubs and organizations at South Central. She has also participated on the golf and volleyball teams at school but found her love on the softball field. She played on the South Central softball team for all four years and served as the catcher. She will be attending William Peace University in Raleigh in the fall and will playing on the school’s softball team. She plans to major in business administration and minor in writing.
The chamber wishes both students the best of luck with their future endeavors and thanks the May family for making these scholarships possible, a news release said.