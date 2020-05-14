The Winterville Town Council voted down a resolution to skip Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan and discussed a proposal for a new gateway into the town.
Councilman Mark Smith during Monday’s regular meeting made a motion to send a resolution to Cooper seeking permission to enter directly into phase two of his plan, which employs fewer restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Smith said he thought the governor’s reopening plan was extremely slow compared to plans in other states. He said he was concerned about businesses as some may not be able to make it to Phase two. Phase one prevents hair stylists and other personal care businesses from operating and limits bars and restaurants to carryout.
“I think our business owners have the right to open their business when they want to open it and close it when they want to close it. I think as Americans we have the opportunity to patronize those businesses if they’re open, and if we don’t feel comfortable, then to not patronize those businesses,” Smith said.
Town Manager Terri Parker informed the council that the Greenville City Council had passed a resolution five to one to request Governor Cooper consider a regional approach instead of a statewide approach to reopening. A similar motion considered by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners failed.
Mayor Pro-Tem Veronica Roberson and council members Johnny Moye and Richard Hines opposed Smith’s resolution to reopen.
“I feel like we should stay in line with the state of North Carolina, we’re part of this state and the decisions that are made are for our welfare. I would much rather see us stay in line with what the state is doing and take a slow approach to opening things up than to err in the other way,” Roberson said.
The council voted 3-2 against sending a resolution to the governor, with Tony Moore joining Smith.
Also on Monday, project manager Katie Curry with the engineering firm STV presented a conceptual plan for a Worthington Road Gateway. Worthington Road carries traffic into town from points east, merging with Cooper Street near Old Tar Road.
Curry said the recommended concept was to expand Worthington into a two lane divided roadway with a center planted median, bike lanes and sidewalks. The design would make the road aesthetically pleasing and create a “gateway” into the town.
The recommended concept for Cooper Street would be that the road remain two lanes but with bike lanes and sidewalks, Curry said.
“These elements will provide a more comfortable and safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians as well as giving a driver that pleasant experience of traveling through,” Curry said.
Roundabouts were recommended at several locations to help with concentrated access and to contribute to the feel of a gateway into the town, Curry said. Four locations were proposed.
One was proposed near Christ Covenant School, the next at the entrance of the proposed Eli’s Ridge Subdivision and at a parcel line break to promote future development. Currently a roundabout is in design at the Corey Road intersection, Curry said.
Traffic engineer Justin Carroll said the concept also would improve safety on the road. Medians reduce crash rates by 40 percent in urban areas, he said, and reduce pedestrian-involved crashes by 45 percent and fatalities by 78 percent.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the plan, envisioned to guide future development of the corridor. The Greenville Metropolitan Planning Organization commissioned the study. Winterville paid $8,994 of the $44,970 cost.