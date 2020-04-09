Area churches are delivering the message “together while still apart” as they are navigate social distancing orders to prevent spread of COVID-19.
With restrictions that limit gatherings of more than 10 people, churches have moved to offering services through social media and some have even begun offering drive-up services.
“There is a whole lot of churches in the same boat. We were trying to find an opportunity for our people,” said Farmville United Methodist Church pastor Steve Dunn, adding he saw where other churches had held drive in services.
Farmville Methodist Church conducted its first drive-up church service March 22.
Prior to hosting the service, Dunn was in communication with the Farmville Police Department, which saw no compliance issues.
“We thought it was a unique way to keep people safe and isolated in their vehicles,” Dunn said.
The church, which normally holds two services, typically has 80 people for Sunday service. On March 22, the parking lot held a congregation of 55 vehicles.
Together the congregation watched the church’s praise team perform, while they were also social distancing, then Dunn delivered a sermon of love and encouragement.
“I preached on I John 4. John says there is no fear in love because perfect love casts out fear … The love God has for us is the only thing that continues to cast out that fear. For those that don’t believe, it’s up to us to show that love. A little bit of love goes a long ways to cast out fear,” Dunn said.
The church has also streamed church services and conducted Sunday school gatherings via the online meeting platform Zoom.
“I think it’s always important. It’s not a requirement of Christians that you have to be sitting in church on Sunday morning. But we do need each other. The things God asks us to do in the Bible is hard. We have to love our enemies. … sacrifice ourselves for our neighbors. It’s a hard thing. We need church because we need one another,” Dunn said.
The drive-up service was an “uplifting experience,” Nancy Wilson said.
“I thought it was great. One of the things that has been the hardest is not being able to gather with my church family. Just being able to see faces of church members … it was awesome,” Wilson said.
Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church of Farmville and Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church of Ayden will host a drive-up Easter service Sunday for their congregations.
“It gets people together while still social distancing like we are supposed to be,” said Marlboro Baptist pastor Jeff Toler.
Due to the size of the church parking lot, services have been moved to HomePlace Strawberries and more. Toler will conduct his service from the front porch of the residence on the property.
Toler became the interim pastor of the church in September 2019 and was named the full time pastor in December 2019. He has seen the church grow in size since then.
“It’s important to stay in front of the people. Our church has grown over 100 people in the last six months … We just want them to see our faces and get everybody together,” Toler said.
“It’s easy for us to get out of the habit of going to church. I think it’s important we gather together and remind (the congregation) we’re here.”
The church conducted a drive-through BBQ fundraiser for its youth where participants drove up and were handed a plate of food. During this time, the church also conducted a prayer line with people remaining in their vehicles as members prayed together for the safety of the families.
They plan to do something similar on Easter for communion.
“It’s really important for our congregation. We wanted to make it happen,” Toler said.
Elm Grove will hold its services via a radio transmitter. Members will park in the church’s parking lot and will listen to the service through an unused radio frequency.
“To me, Easter is the most important day of the year. It’s a day, we as God’s people, need to celebrate what he did for us. It did not seem right to have a celebration together even though we can’t be together. (With the drive in) we can be together and apart at the same time. It’s a symbolic understanding we can come together and celebrate the greatest event in history — that Jesus rose from the dead,” said Franklin Baggett, pastor of Elm Grove.
“As Christians, it’s a part of our DNA to join together to serve the Lord. We gain strength in one another as we come together to worship and fellowship.”
Elm Grove typically conducts a set of hands-on services during Holy Week that includes placing ashes on foreheads and washing feet. This year, the church operated differently and sent out an email containing a weekly Bible reading plan. Good Friday and daily noon day prayer and scripture readings were also to be held on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The church also included coloring pages for youth and adults to “help keep the attention on Christ,” Baggett said.
Both Elm Grove and Marlboro have streamed services online prior to the pandemic.
“We didn’t realize we we’re prepping for this. We got the kinks worked out and purchased equipment prior,” Toler said.
The services also helped cater to the older populations of church goers.
“A lot of older people are not on social media. We’re trying to minister and a large portion of the church is not getting that. The elderly have kept the church alive and are getting left out,” Toler said.