On February 21, 2021, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary and larceny at a residence on Lyman Road in the Chinquapin area of Duplin County.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Jenna Brown was directly involved in the burglary. Brown was located at her residence and in possession of the stolen items. Brown was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the burglary and larceny.

Jenna Brown was charged with one count of First Degree Burglary and one count of Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

Brown was arrested and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $80,000 secure bond.