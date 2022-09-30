Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms in the evening. Variable clouds with a chance of lingering showers overnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 61F. SE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8
to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Greenville
- Farmville
- Grifton
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
currents are possible.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
are needed.
- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
forecasts.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Friday through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rain associated with Tropical Cyclone Ian
will push across Eastern North Carolina from late tonight
into Friday night. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 4 inches with
locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Weather Alert
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**HURRICANE IAN TO BRING IMPACTS TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island,
Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, and West Carteret
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 410 miles south-southwest of Buxton NC or about 350 miles
south-southwest of Morehead City NC
- 30.2N 79.3W
- Storm Intensity 80 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Ian will continue to move northward overnight, moving
towards the South Carolina coast Friday. Regardless of the exact track
of Ian, there is the potential for extensive impacts to eastern North
Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to
4 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of
localized flooding, especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage
areas. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above
ground is possible along much of the coast, with greatest confidence
in inundation values approaching 4 feet along the lower Neuse River.
Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees
and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally
enhanced damage.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts
include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across portions
of the area. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional
significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across areas along the Albemarle Sound.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
the area. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible
significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Eastern
North Carolina. Remain well braced against a tornado event having
possible limited impacts Friday. If realized, these impacts
include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been involved for five years. He was sentenced to prison for 3 1/2 years. Before he left, we had a really rocky relationship. He cheated on me with multiple women, some of whom he continued on with during his prison sentence. I was pregnant when he went away, so I am now raising our child alone.
Fast-forward to the present: He and I are doing extremely well. I see major changes, and we truly believe we can make it work when he’s released at the end of next year. My problem is, I have done some things that are eating away at me. I have had numerous relations while he has been away, all the while letting him think I’m this perfect stay-at-home fiancee and mother.
Although none of my affairs have been serious, I’m sure if he finds out, it would be the end of us. I’m scared and confused about what to do. I love him dearly and truly want to spend eternity with him. What should my next step be? — Imperfect, Too, in Florida
Dear Imperfect: Your next step should be to tell your boyfriend the truth. While you’re at it, tell him you didn’t reveal it before because you weren’t proud of it and didn’t want to worry him while he was locked up. You really have no other option because someone who knows you may let it slip, which would be worse than his hearing from you.
From your description, your baby’s father is no angel — and he should not expect you to be one, either. By the way, your telling him will not be the “end of you.” You are the mother of his child, and he is legally obligated to support that child until he or she is no longer a minor.
P.S. You should both be checked for STDs.
Dear Abby: I would like to address this to parents who have abandoned an LGBTQ child:
I have met your children through my transgender son, and I’m happy to report they are doing fine. They are the nicest, most caring people I know. Instead of being bitter and angry about your rejection, they are welcoming of everyone they meet.
I marvel at their dedication to love. They have taught me by their example that unconditional love is the foundation of the LGBTQ fellowship. It reminds me of a man born in Bethlehem long ago, who taught unconditional love of all people.
Sadly, it seems His message has been diluted, distorted and rewritten. If He were around today, I believe He would really like your child.
So, in closing, let me congratulate you for having raised a wonderful, loving child who is filled with joy and generosity. And please remember: It’s never too late to learn how to love. — Proud Dad of a Wonderful Son
Dear Proud Dad: Your letter carries a strong, positive message. We are all God’s children. While I hope your letter will open those parents’ hearts, if it doesn’t do that, take comfort in the knowledge that many LGBTQ individuals who have been rejected by their parents have learned to build chosen families — with people like YOU.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)
