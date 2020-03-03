As a season ticket holder, I attend both the men’s and women’s basketball games and am aware that more people have interest in and attend the men’s games. Both ECU teams are playing exciting basketball even though it might not show in their records. In conference play, the men are 5-12 and the women are 6-9 and both teams have had down-to-the wire exciting home wins.
However, in Saturday’s paper the men received a large headline for their upcoming final home game. “Pirates face Uconn in home finale,” including that there were no graduating seniors but a tribute to Jayden Gardner about his outstanding two years. On the other hand, the women received a six-word notice of their game time that was embedded in the men’s article with no recognition that it was senior night for the women and graduating seniors would be honored.
The Sunday morning paper the next day on the sports page had a major headline “ECU can’t hold down Huskies in home finale” a game in which the men were solidly outplayed and lost by 21 points. However, a reader had to go to Page 2 at the bottom of the men’s article to see a small bold heading “ECU women close on win streak.”
The women played an exciting nail-biting last quarter and beat Tulane by 3 points, and watching Lashonda Monk get 9 steals and become the new AAC career steals record holder with 308 was phenomenal. I believe she and the women deserved more.
Both the men and women are equally dedicated to be their best and play equally hard. However, as pointed out above, it seems to me that The Daily Reflector provides disparate headlines and unequal coverage to the women for their work and dedication.
Edward Mel Markowski
Greenville
Markowski is a retired faculty member.