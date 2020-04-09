FARMVILLE—WonderBox artist Heather McLelland of Greenville hoped to bring the Farmville community together while raising funds to support the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina at her March 23 WonderBox exhibit. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing standards set in place, McLelland was challenged to rethink her efforts and is now seeking out her mission online.
McLelland is a third-year graduate student at Eastern Carolina University School of Art and Design.
The exhibit was a part of McLelland’s thesis, which is called “A collective working of a better place.”
“The idea for this is finding ways we can come together as a group to make a community and bringing people together under any circumstances. It’s a way to get people thinking about places and moments we have together and how conversations can create a healthier well being and stronger communities,” McLelland said.
Her “Community Lunch” exhibit was created to bring together the Farmville community to enjoy Tteoguk, a Korean rice cake soup, which was served in one of McLelland’s handcrafted ceramic bowls.
“People would come and pick out a bowl they liked. They would take the bowl as a reminder of the community lunch that brought people together,” McLelland said.
Tteoguk is a soup of celebration and holds a fond place in McLelland’s heart.
“Soup is something I grew up eating … Tteoguk is a celebration soup in Korea. We would eat the soup (on) New Year’s (Day) or on birthdays. It was a celebration of you and the New Year and the abundance of love,” McLelland said.
McLelland’s mother would also make the soup for her whenever she came home from college.
“It’s a homey soup I hold dear to me,” she said.
The interactive exhibit was designed to build unity between all members of the Farmville community.
“The idea is regardless of race, class or gender, anybody could come to this lunch. If people donate money for lunch it went to the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina in Farmville,” McLelland said.
Due to COVID-19, McLelland was unable to hold the interactive portion of her exhibit.
“It was a total bummer. I had been working pretty feverishly to get the project together. It definitely was a disappointment,” McLelland said.
Despite this fact, McLelland still wanted to help out the soup kitchen.
“It feels more right to do it now because it feels like there is a greater need. People are losing their jobs or being laid off … I feel very fortunate I still have my job at ECU … Even though we have this stay-at-home order from Gov. (Roy) Cooper, it’s still a way I can help. I think it’s really important,” McLelland said.
To help, McLelland transformed her Instagram, communitylunchproject, and launched a website, www.communitylunchproject.com, to sell the bowls.
Each Friday, McLelland will post a photo of two bowls available. Each bowl costs $50 and will be available on a first come, first served basis.
“Seventy percent of the price goes to the Eastern N.C. Food Bank,” McLelland said, adding, if someone is unable to pay $50 for the bowl, they are encouraged to contact her through the website or Instagram.
McLelland hopes she can sell 80 bowls, which is the amount she created for the community lunch.