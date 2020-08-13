FARMVILLE — The WoodmenLife Farmville Chapter recently provided a donation to help purchase additional school supplies for students in Pitt County.
A donation in the amount of $500 was made by the chapter to H.B. Sugg Elementary School and will go toward school supplies that are needed throughout the school year.
“When our schools welcome back students this year they’ll face circumstances they’ve never encountered before. At WoodmenLife we have commitment to our communities and making a difference where we live,” said recruiting sales manager Kim Cannon.
WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a nonprofit.
The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country.
Visit woodmenlife.org to learn more.