WARSAW – There were two horses on the basketball court last Thursday at Harmon Gymnasium.
Wallace-Rose Hill ran the court as if it were a lead horse, a Triple Crown winner.
James Kenan played the role of Alydar, the only horse to finish second at all three Triple Crown events.
The Tigers remained a step or two behind the Bulldogs all night during a 79-67 loss.
It was the highest-scoring game for WRH (12-8,6-6) this season.
JK (6-16, 1-11) matched a season-high in points it had on Dec. 14 when it beat North Duplin 67-35.
It was a somewhat rare scoring fest for Duplin County rivals. WRH (12-8, 6-6) swept both season series this season and beat East Duplin (6-12, 5-7) on Tuesday to go 4-0 against its 2A county rivals.
Bulldog Josh Love continued his solid play with 20 points. Teammates Jalen James hit for 19, Irving Brown 17, Luke Wells seven and JaCorey Boney and Bubba Lamb each fired in a half dozen.
The Tigers got their high number from Stepone Stanley (16), Aiden Venecia (15) and TJ Oats (10). Kel Artis chipped in with eight and Jamaury Coe six.
While WRH never trailed it was a fun race nonetheless.
And they’re off
WRH shot out of the gate quickly on JK’s Senior Night, rushing to an 11-1 lead as Love had three steals that he turned into layups and a 3-pointer.
Artis made a 3-point play at the 3:18 mark and Oats a floater as the lead went to 16-9 and then 18-11 after scores by Coe and WRH big man Jeremiah Baker.
The Bulldogs maintained a lead that went as high as eight points throughout the second quarter as both teams scored like popcorn in a covered pan.
Brown, James and Love took turns finding the bottom of the net, while Stanley and Venecia fired shots back at the Bulldogs.
James had the final word in the third with at jumper with 15 seconds left as WRH had run-and-gunned its way to a 39-31 lead. That would expand to 45-31 in the first two minutes of the fourth as Brown hit a short jumper, Love drove between two defenders and Boney knocked down a shot on the break.
A top of the key 3-pointer from Love put the margin at 14 at 48-34.
But Venecia, Stanley and Coe cut it to 48-40.
Yet the hits kept coming for WRH, which got its lead to 73-55 midway through the fourth quarter.
Free Throws
WRH started out 0-4 in ECC play and then 2-5 before going on its 4-1 run. WRH coach Ervin Murray is 51-28 in four seasons at his alma mater.
The Bulldogs were projected at the No. 26 seed in the 2A East playoffs, SWO No. 21, NL No. 30, Kinston No. 4, Hertford County No 2, Goldsboro No. 2 and Farmville Central No.1 as per Highschoolot.com
The first round is on Tuesday, second round on Thursday and third round on Saturday.