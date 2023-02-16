BEULAVILLE – Wallace-Rose Hill has learned how to close out close games.
And with Jalen James’ ability to knock down free throws late in contests, Josh Love and Luke Wells have been stepping up as foundation pieces.
James’ steal and layup and two charity tosses nailed down a 60-57 win over East Duplin last Tuesday on Jerry Hunter Court.
Post man Wells delivered a trifecta of 3-pointer, several key jump shots and a few near the rim as part of his season-high 24 points.
Love, a dynamo of energy in a compact package, added 12 but played far better than his point-production would indicate.
Steady Irving Brown chipped in with eight, while James may have had the loudest 10 of the season.
Yet it was a game of streaks with the Panthers dominating the first half, taking a 31-21
‘Dawgs come alive
The first half was entertaining, but a packed house that featured noise from the WRH cheerleaders and the uproars and chants from the ED student body, got double their money – and pleasure – in the second half.
Wells caught fire and James had an inspiring highlight-reel score as WRH’s defense turned up the intensity a notch on the Panthers, who struggled to get good shots and often when available came up short.
The Bulldogs went from being down by 10 points to in front by six over the course of eight minutes.
Wells started it with a 10-footer and a 12-footer. James then made a how’d-he-do-that twisting layup between three defenders.
A Wells free throw and then jumper at the 4:18 mark tied it at 33-33.
Another Wells 3-pointer followed. Brown’s jump shot from the corner and Love’s two free throws upped the score to 41-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Panthers come alive
While ED scored just four points in the third, the Panthers then found their mark with an 11-4 push in the fourth after Love and Wells extended WRH’s led to its largest at 50-40.
Jesse Clinesmith fired up the home crowd with a 3-point play and Daunte Hall, who scored 22 points, drove the length of the floor for a layup.
Clinesmith, who popped in 11 points and was a glass-cleaning rebounder, tipped in a shot at the 1:50 mark to get ED to within a bucket.
On the Panthers’ next possession, Teyshawn Hall made it 54-54.
Wells and Brown scored in the next 32 seconds leading to a wild finish with lots of action.
Ice-in-his-veins James then swished his first free throw and got a shooter’s roll on the second to put it away.
Panthers grab
early momentum
Daunte Hall and Wells traded 3s midway through the opening quarter, but the first half was much more about the ED guard and Nizaya Hall, who scored 12 points.
Daunte Hall fired in seven points and Nizaya Hall four as the Panthers went in front 18-8 as WRH committed six team fouls to ED’s one in those eight minutes.
Love provided the way in the second quarter for WRH, but four points via Daunte Hall and Nizaya Hall gave ED a firm grip at 27-31.
But Daunte Hall’s 3-point play with one tick left on the clock sent ED its largest lead at halftime – 31-21.
Hoops Notebook
WRH beat James Kenan on Thursday for its fourth ECC win in five games.
ED fell to Southwest Onslow 66-40 on Thursday, but recovered for a 64-61 win in Clinton on Friday.
Here are the ECC Tournament pairings.
First-round games were played on Monday as No. 4 WRH (12-8, 6-6) had a third game against No. 5 ED (6-12, 5-7).
No. 7 JK (6-16, 1-11) faced No. 2 SWO (14-9, 10-2), No. 3 North Lenoir (12-11, 8-4) met No. 5 South Lenoir (3-14, 2-10).
No.1 Kinston will get the JK-ED winner, while the SL-NL survivor plays the JK-SWO winner.
All three Duplin schools will have a tough time making the NCHSAA 2A playoff field. WRH is is projected to be at No. 26, but ED is an outside shot, but JK’s season will end this week.
The NCHSAA seeds will be announced on Saturday with first-round play on Tuesday. The next two rounds are Thursday and Saturday.