WALLACE – The individual pieces that make up the Wallace-Rose Hill basketball team scream with potential.
Putting them together to build a team that competes at a high level will be the role of third-year coach Ervin Murray.
With seven returnees and five unsung and unseasoned seniors, Murray has talent as his team works to find its identity and players discover their roles within his system.
Playing time is earned.
“It’s based on practice and how a player performs in games,” said Murray, who ran the court at Wake Forest for four years after leading the Bulldogs to the 2A state title in 1998 with a 31-0 record.
Murray’s second WRH team went 11-3 overall and 10-2 in the East Central 2A Conference and tied James Kenan for the ECC title in a 2020-21 regular season that was shortened because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Murray got a late start this season as the school’s football team advanced to the 2A state final for the first time in his tenure. That was standard when WRH’s grid team won six titles in nine seasons and advanced to two other East finals from 2009-20017.
Five players showed up last week with “football conditioning.”
Guard Jalen James, a first-team player on the Dupin’s Elite All-County team, is the rising star that will lead the charge.
James, a 6-foot junior, can play the point and also the two-guard spot.
He is the Bulldog’s most talented basketball player.
He only plays basketball and could continue on a trajectory to find a spot on a college roster after he graduates.
Until then, he’s one of the best all-around players in Duplin County – if not the best .
“He had a great summer and is a player who can get to the rim, shoot mid-range jumpers, and is opening up his game to shoot 3s,” Murray said.
“He’s a competitor and a pleasure to coach. I’m excited about him playing up to his potential. He’s definitely a leader.”
Backcourt mate Keion Pickett, also a junior, returns as a complementary player to James.
“He’s a very good passer who sees the floor well and has improved immensely in the off-season,” Murray said. “He handles the ball so well.”
Three returning post players – Kendell Cave, Tyler Murphy and Josh Love – make WRH solid from side to side and in the paint.
Cave, who played as a freshman, was a second-team all-county selection.
“A great summer and off-season got him a little stronger and more confident shooting the ball, and he feels good about putting the ball on the floor,” Murray said. “He’s grown basketball-wise.”
Love comes in after playing a key role at linebacker for WRH’s football team.
“He’s a tough kid and we want to use his aggressiveness,” Murray said. “We’ll lean on him for that and also as a senior leader.”
Murphy, also a football player, can bang on the boards and also use his finesse.
“He can help us with his rebounding and defense, and has a soft shooting touch,” Murray said. “He also has the ability to run the floor.”
Farrior, one of WRH’s three 1,000-yards-plus runners, is nursing an injury and hopes to be on the floor soon, possibly in early January.
“He has speed, is strong and helps us a lot on the defensive end,” Murray said. “I don’t want to rush him back, though.”
Kanye Roberts, the state’s leading rusher with over 3,000 yards and 64 touchdowns – who signed to play on the gridiron for Appalachian State – is not expected to play basketball. WRH is also without Jahon Owens, a first-team all-county player and Jahiem Faison, who was first-team all-county two seasons ago.
Another football player, junior QB Xzavier Pearsall, will make contributions.
Murray also is thrilled with the progress of first-year varsity players Darlene Messem, Dominic Samuels, Rayford Mangham, Justin Fillyaw, all seniors, and junior Luke Wells, a first year hoopster.
Messem is a 6-1 banger.
“He’s a tough kid who has been a pleasant surprise,” Murray said. “He a very good rebounder who loves contact. He doesn’t back down to anyone.”
Samuels and Fillyaw are both 6-2.
“I’m really excited about this kid (Samuels), who should have played four years,” Murray said. “He has something to add to our team. He’s a good kid on and off the floor and can make a difference as we develop a chemistry and identity.
“Justin has a lot of ability, can shoot the ball and handle it, but we need him to play with confidence. Everyone on our roster has the ability to add something to what we are doing. We’ll go pretty deep and put players out there.”
Wells played junior varsity ball last season.
“He’s got a big heart and has lost about 20 pounds,” Murray said. “He can shoot the lights out. The challenge is getting him, and others, like Justin and Rayford (Mangham) to learn how we do things and make the necessary adjustments.
“Rayford’s improved his confidence so much and can help us. We started him in our opener and he’s helped us run the floor.”
Murray says WRH can be “really, really good and just pretty good.”
Really good means winning the ECC. Really, really good has a higher reach.
“It means we win a state championship,” said Murray.
But to do that, WRH will have to beat out powerhouse ECC rival Kinston in the postseason.
“To me, Kinston reminds me of Wallace-Rose Hill’s football team,” he said. “They’re always at the top ’til someone is good enough to knock them out. We have a decent basketball team and we’re growing.”
Murray and other coaches are hoping the Omicron virus does not invade the game.
“It’s going to be fun just to be out there, hopefully with fans,” Murray said. “But at some point we want to win.”
In fact, tying James Kenan for the ECC title last season still bothers Murray.
“Right now, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ll play mostly man-to-man defense and work on running our half-court offense. I hope to add pressure later. I coach to the talent we have, not to a rigid system.”