TEACHEY – Wallace-Rose Hill baseball coach Frank Sessoms has issued a call to arms, slightly short of a help wanted ad for pitchers.

“We need pitchers who can throw strikes, keep the ball down and stay ahead in the count,” the Bulldog’s second-year coach said. “When we throw strikes we’re decent. There’s no defense for a walk.”

