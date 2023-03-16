...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
TEACHEY – Wallace-Rose Hill baseball coach Frank Sessoms has issued a call to arms, slightly short of a help wanted ad for pitchers.
“We need pitchers who can throw strikes, keep the ball down and stay ahead in the count,” the Bulldog’s second-year coach said. “When we throw strikes we’re decent. There’s no defense for a walk.”
WRH has carved out a 2-4 mark this spring on pace to surpass last season’s 3-15 slate.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Sessoms said. “We have to keep bringing it every day to get better.
“We’re a blue collar bunch and everything we get we have to earn.”
Senior catcher Andrew Williams takes the pitches of hurlers that include Tyler Dixon, Kaiden Liu, Larry Barber, Luke Wells, Xzavier Pearsall and whoever else might be put on the testing mound by Sessoms.
Wells, who hit .241 as a junior, is up to .300 with five RBI this spring. He starts at first base.
Second base belongs to Larry Barber with shortstop Reid Page to his right. Liu, who has stroked two doubles and a single, is at the hot corner. He hit .308 last season in seven games.
Pearsall, who will play Division 2 football at Mars Hill in the fall, returns to center field.
The senior hit .240 last spring, but has raised his average to .500 and has knocked in eight runs.
Weston Smith roams the grass in left field, and a combination of Bulldogs are being penciled into the right-field spot.
Sessoms knows an upward path for WRH won’t be easy.
“The only thing I know is to put our noses to the grindstone and keep working,” he said. “We don’t recover well from mistakes, so we’ll have to take baby steps.
“I think we have the potential to score more runs. But our pitchers have to keep runners off the bases and let our defense make plays.”
The Bulldogs crushed Union 20-0 last Monday as Pearsall doubled and drove in four runs.
Wells, Barber and Paige collected two hits apiece and combined to cross the plate eight times.
Later in the week, WRH fell to Trask (16-0) and Hobbton (13-3) in home games in Teachey.
WRH’s three-game slate this week features a home encounter with ECC foe Southwest Onlsow and away games against Union on Thursday and South Lenoir on Friday.
The Bulldogs will have just one non-conference affair after this week, a rematch with Pender on March 22.