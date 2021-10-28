WALLACE – Every play counts.
And in close games a handful of plays often foretell the future.
But when will they occur?
The rivalry riddle for East Duplin following its 24-21 win over Wallace-Rose Hill last Friday night at Jack Holley Stadium was written all over third- and fourth-down plays.
The Panthers were money players in critical third-down situations – on both sides of the ball. They also ruled the turf on fourth downs, again on both sides of the ball.
ED stopped WRH 6 of 7 times on third down and had three more stops on fourth down that resulted in a change of possession.
The defensive stands allowed Battle Holley’s clock-chewing offense to slowly navigate its way to the end zone.
ED moved the chains 4 of 11 times on third down and converted all four of its drive-extending plays on fourth down.
Just when WRH got close to shutting down a march, the Panthers came up with a drive-extending play.
Panthers change
tempo of game
Yet none of this transpired until WRH got up 13-0.
While RB Kanye Roberts netted 198 yards against ED, the Panthers held Antwon Montgomery (5-41) and Kaymond Farrior (4-31) in check and grabbed the momentum.
Once that happened, WRH was playing a chess game with Holley that it could not win.
The Bulldogs were trapped. And given few chances since ED played hard-hitting, aggressive, turnover-free football, with just enough simple offensive wrinkles to win for the third straight year and fourth out of five in a series the Bulldogs have dominated 39-19-2.
It was also ED’s seventh straight win this season since a 36-30 nonconference loss to Princeton.
Still, the window for the rally was not big, although there was plenty of time left for a comeback.
The Panthers changed the blueprint for the game with a 15-play, 80-yard TD march and by pushing WRH into a three-and-out on the next possession. ED converted on fourth down three times as Drew Henderson (5-39) scored from the 13 and Nizaya Hall (8-47), Kade Kennedy (5-43) and Daunte Hall (9-65) made up for Avery Gaby (12-38), who the Bulldogs were determined to stop at all cost.
“They wanted to stop the fullback (Gaby), but we have a lot of good running backs, and I think that showed,” Holley said. “Our kids played hard and didn’t lose their composure.
“Our defense played hard, flying to the ball, getting a sack and making some good tackles. We missed some. But we also had some shoestring ones and some good tackles in space, in the open field.”
ED trailed 13-7 and got a break five snaps later when it recovered a fumble off the hands of Roberts.
That’s when ED quarterback Nick Cavenaugh found Gaby for a bomb that took the ball to the 7 with 2.3 seconds before halftime.
Darwin Bonilla’s field goal cut the deficit to 13-10. The momentum had long ago swung to East Duplin.
Cavenaugh ran for 22 yards and passed for 66.
“Our goal is to get him at 80 yards every game,” Holley said.
Third-quarter plan:
the 8-minute drive
The Panthers took a 17-13 lead following a 14-play drive that erased more than eight minutes of the third-quarter clock.
Yet what happened next changed the complexion of the game.
ED stopped WRH on fourth-and-4 from the Bulldog 27 during a gamble Motsinger made because he felt his team needed a lift to change the flow of the game.
It backfired as Nizaya Hall scored three plays later and ED went in front 24-13 during a quarter in which WRH had just three offensive plays.
WRH drove into the red zone in nine plays but failed on a fourth-down pass attempt by Xzavier Pearsall.
Now WRH was fighting the dwindling game clock, too.
The Bulldogs got another stop and then a couple of great runs from Roberts. Pearsall scored from the 19 on fourth-and-5, but ED was able to burn off the final 2:16.
Motsinger took the blame for his brave fourth-down failure and also credited Holley and his players.
“Battle is a heck of a football coach and a great play-caller,” Motsinger said. “While there are a lot of great coaches, Battle is disciplined and patient and that’s what makes him great.
“Most coaches would have pressed and given us an opportunity to get a stop. His kids executed the plan.”
ECC title within reach
The Panthers (8-1, 4-0) need to beat Southwest Onslow (2-6, 2-3) on Friday for the ECC title, and No. 1 seed from the league. That could give the Panthers a seed as high as No.1 in the expanded 32-team 2A East bracket.
“We hope to have some good days of practice and not get ahead of ourselves,” Holley said. “We know what’s a stake … any time you win the East Central Conference it’s a big thing.”
The title is the first since the Panthers ruled in 2017, the first season of the “new” ECC that included WRH and James Kenan.
While ED may have entered as an underdog, that is hardly a good way to describe the atmosphere and importance that surrounded the win.
The Panthers stepped up big time. They answered the call against a quality team. ED is ranked No. 2 in the NCHSAA’s RPI of 2A East schools. WRH is fourth. Princeton is on top. Unbeaten Whiteville and St. Pauls are fifth and sixth, respectively. James Kenan is No. 9.
Nine conference winners will earn No. 1 seeds. The remaining seeds go to the highest RPI teams that did not win a league title. WRH, Clinton and JK are on track to earn a chance at the remaining seeds.
WRH (7-2, 4-1) and JK (5-2, 4-1) knock heads on Friday in Warsaw for second place in the ECC and the certain automatic bid to the playoffs.
See B1 for an advance on that game.
Gridiron Notebook
Roberts’ season “low” still lifted his total to 1,910 yards. Montgomery, meanwhile, is at 1,061.
He ran for a 39-yard score to make it 6-0 after Montgomery had two of his biggest runs of the night.
Roberts’ had three long runs in the five-play drive that made it 13-0.
“We got just six offensive possessions and when that’s the case we need to score every time we touch it,” Motsinger said.
ED used a double-handoff reverse on several plays and it confused WRH.
Gaby (1,067) is still ED’s top rusher far and away. But Kennedy, both Halls, and Henderson are rising-fast runners.
So too is Cavenaugh, a senior who seems to do enough but not try to do too much and makes contributions with his legs, arms and plays heady as the leader of the offense.
“That’s what we preach, do your job,” Holley said. “Don’t try to do more. Do it and have trust the man next to you is doing his job, too.
“This is a big confidence boost for our kids, but they can’t forget the work it took to get here. We have play great to beat great teams like Wallace. We have to play great to beat good team and even bad teams. That’s who we are and how it works.
“We want to keep it close against really good teams and have a chance to win in the second half or fourth quarter.”
