RALEIGH – Shelby’s Daylin Lee was calm and focused when he dropped back in to throw. His passes were pin-point and then his wide outs ran for many yards after catching the ball.
Running back Kayne Roberts was arguably the best player on the field most of the day, breaking tackles, carrying would-be tacklers and showing his power, speed and agility to make defenders look silly.
Lee was named MVP of the NCHSAA 2A State Championship Game after the Golden Lions scored twice in the third quarter and held WRH to a single touchdown in the second half en route to a 55-34 win last Saturday at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
It’s Shelby’s 12th NCHSAA championship (It has five more state titles while in the Western N.C. Athletic Association). The NCHSAA online record book lists Reidsville as the state’s leader with 18. The Lions knocked out Reidsville in the fourth round.
Wallace-Rose Hill was gunning for its eighth state crown after winning six in the previous 12 years, including four in a row from 2014-17.
Both Lee and Roberts were worthy of the MVP award. Lee getting other players to make him shine helped both his cause and that of the Golden Lions.
Lee was 20-of-26 for 313 yards and five TDs.
Roberts ran the ball 26 times for 255 yards and five scores.
WRH, the 10th seed out of the East, gave Shelby, the No.1 seed in the West, all it wanted for the better part of three quarters. Like other teams this season, the Golden Lions could not contain Roberts, who leads the nation in rushing yards (3,503) and touchdowns (64) and is second all-time in running yards by an N.C. prep player.
“He’s definitely a special back and there’s no way we can simulate their Wing-T in practice,” said Shelby coach Mike Wilbanks. “We’ve not faced an offense or back like him and we struggled against a heck of a football team.
“I felt we had to get ahead by a couple scores, to feel a little comfortable and not like we had to score every time we had the ball.”
Malaik Hamrick, who had 15 tackles and is headed to play at UNC next fall, was likewise impressed with Roberts, a senior who signed to play at Appalachian State.
“He’s fast and shifty and can go by you or through you,” said Hamrick, the West’s Defensive Player of the Game after shaking hands and talking briefly with Roberts after the contest.
“To me, he’s the best running back in the state. He’s tough to bring down.”
Up 34-27 at haltime, Shelby (15-1) scored on Lee’s 52-yard TD toss to Marquis Adams on the fourth snap of the third quarter for the margin Wilbanks wanted (41-27).
The Golden Lions defense changed the complexion of the game on WRH’s next drive, in which it stopped Roberts on fourth-and-4 from the Shelby 6. Antwon Montgomery’s best run of the night, a 55-yard effort, had gotten WRH to the 11.
“I really think they read our plays better in the second half,” Roberts said.
“We challenged our defense at halftime and they responded,” Wilbanks said. “Again, that’s a great back and a great scheme, so it was still difficult. Give Wallace-Rose Hill a lot of credit for enforcing its will on us, but our kids kept fighting.”
WRH (13-3) got behind the chains on its next possession and QB Xavier Pearsall was intercepted four plays later.
That’s when Shelby secured the game with a 10 play, 67-yard drive that was aided by two Bulldog 15-yard penalties (roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct).
Adams scored his third rushing TD to balloon the lead to 48-27 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
A sack ended WRH’s next drive, and Shelby scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to up lead to 55-27.
Roberts had a 55-yard jaunt on the next snap and then scored from the 12 with 7:14 left.
WRH got to the Shelby 30, but a sack and incompletion on fourth down let Shelby go into the victory formation.
Exciting first half
WRH trailed 28-27 just before halftime despite making a few mistakes and because of a bad call by an official.
Kaymond Farrior was denied a touchdown when he was ruled out of bounds at the 20 on a long run. The replay showed he scored, and the official who said he stepped out later said he blew the call.
WRH also dropped a sure TD pass when Devine West dropped Pearsall’s on-target toss in the middle of the field with no one to beat.
A dropped punt snap by Lon Teachey also led to a Shelby score. Teachey’s missed PAT was the only difference between the two tradition-rich football schools.
Roberts’ first three scores put WRH in front 21-14. His fourth 15 seconds before halftime made it 28-27 with just 15 ticks left in the first half—which was enough for Lee to connect with Ja’Keith Hamilton for a 52-yard score.
Roberts runs wild
Roberts and the WRH offense wasted little time in showing it had the right stuff in a big game.
He scampered 56 yards on the fourth snap of the game to make it 7-0.
Lee passed Shelby out of a third-and-15 situation, and two plays later Izay Bridgers ran 22 yards after taking a swing pass from Lee to knot it at 7-all.
Farrior then ran what appeared to be 69-yards for a score on the next snap, but WRH settled for a first down at the Shelby 29. A sack on third down killed the drive.
Shelby went 80 yards in 11 plays as Lee connected with Demetrius Thompson for an 8-yard strike to give the Golden Lions a 14-7 edge.
Farrior had a 31-yard reception that took WRH to the 7 on the Bulldogs’ next march. Roberts scored from the 2 and it was 14-14 a minute into the second quarter.
Omari Shaw recovered Teachey’s pooch kickoff and Roberts hit pay dirt from the 27 five plays later as the Bulldogs took their second lead at 21-14.
Shelby tied it 21-all eight plays later. Then it used the fumbled punt-snap turnover on downs to go in front 28-21 after having to go just 16 yards for the score.
Bulldog Bites
The Bulldogs’ Roberts (26-255), Montgomery (9-109) and Farrior (7-65) helped WRH run for 369 yards. Shelby had 149, most of which came in the second half, some late in the game.
- The Golden Lions did not fumble the ball. WRH had three drops, one of which Shelby pounced on.
- The Bulldogs were 3-for-10 on third down and Shelby 8-of-10.
- WRH’s Montgomery and Josh Love each had eight tackles. Pearsall and Reid Page had six apiece and Robert Davis four.
- While W
- RH held Shelby’s runners in check, the Bulldogs were in a position to make a deflection or interception several times, but the taller and athletic Golden Lions’ receivers won jump balls. Shelby rushed Pearsall hard in passing situations and that cost WRH field position and more.
- Roberts finished his career with 7,310 yards and 104 touchdowns. No runner in Duplin County history can touch those milestones.
- WRH faced the possibility of not playing the game as four players were missing due to Covid-19 tests.
But every other player and coach tested negative last Friday morning. Any positives would have forced a player or coach to not travel with the team.
Two seniors were on the non-playing list, lineman Tyrique Hall and WR/DB James Smith. “My heart goes out to those two seniors, who I kept in constant contact with all week and even up until game time,” Motsinger said. “It was a shame they missed this atmosphere.”
WRH stopped Shelby on fourth down late in the fourth quarter, one play after the Bulldogs kept Shelby’s offense on the field following a rou
- ghing the punter penalty.
The No. 10 Bulldogs beat Southwest Edgecombe at home and won road matches at West Craven, East Duplin, Northeastern and No. 1 Princeton to get to the final.
WRH is 7-4 in state final games, winning in 1994 over Lincolnton in 2A. The Bulldogs lost in 2001 to Albemarle and fell to Thomasville in 2004 and 2005, all three of which w
- ere in 1AA.
The Bulldogs beat Mount Airy in overtime in 2009 for a 1A crown, and topped Murphy the next season for its second straight in that classification.
Next came 1AA titles over Starmount, Mitchell, West Montgomery from 2014 to 2016.
- Motsinger guided WRH to its second 2A title in 2017 behind Javonte Williams and company.
“There was greatness in our senior class and I told them that all along the way,” Motsinger said. “This group has dealt with two major hurricanes (Matthew and Florence), COVID-19 and they have grown so much through adversity.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these young men, who come to me for everything. I hear about family situations, drugs in the community, divorce, death and I’m grateful to know they trust me.
“With all the stress and pressure, some of which I put on myself, I really wanted to keep playing each week so we could have another week together. I know people won’t believe that. But in the past two years I’ve been most happy when I’m on the practice field, in the weight room or just being around these kids.
“They’re not just football players and I’m not just a head football coach.”
And that is one aspect of high school football that is as important as wins and titles.