TEACHEY — Wallace-Rose Hill has been snake-bitten the past two seasons.
Call it bad luck or simply how things happen, but in 2019 and Spring 2021, injuries to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 running back affected their season.
In 2019, it was Cameren Dalrymple who went down late in the season.
Last spring, Kanye Roberts’ high ankle sprain kept him out of significant conference games as the Covid-19 pandemic moved football to late winter-early spring.
The injury gave Kaymond Farrior time to develop, and he’s ready for more time in the limelight.
So is Antwon Montgomery and quarterback Xavier Pearsall.
Yet back up a bit. Travel lanes on the football field are paved by the offensive line.
Many flights will start with left guard Oscar Iraheta (5-foot-11, 245 pounds) and right tackle Tylique Hall (5-11, 241).
“They’re the vocal Dawgs,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “They have to be the Alpha dogs, leaders by example and also be willing to bark and bite.”
Iraheta is a first-team Duplin’s Elite All-County player from the spring, while Hall was a second-team selection.
Motsinger is also hoping for the return of Kevon Carr (5-9, 292), who is still recovering from knee surgery.
Another senior and four underclassmen will make up the offensive line as WRH will use this group to run its between the tackles Wing-T offense under coordinator Adam Scronce.
“We had a lot of guys on the line go down, but we still effectively moved the football last year,” Motsinger said. “I think that says something big.
“This entire program is based on the offensive line. It’s that way when they walk in as freshmen. Look, we moved a lot of players there because I’m going to hang my hat on our O-line.
“People want to question the defense, our personnel and other things. But it comes back to how we move people from the D-line to the offensive line because of how important it is.”
Senior Cole Jenkins (6-1, 207) will play right guard beside junior center Jackson Stampe (5-11, 262).
Senior Arrin McGee (6-0, 245) will switch between left and right tackle with junior Daniel Carrol (5-8, 202) with sophomore Ashton Duff (6-1, 259) getting reps at guard and tackle.
“In the past we rolled with five, but we’ll rotate these seven in and hopefully get Carr back soon,” Motsinger said.
Backs are primed
for banner season
WRH “put up big points” in scrimmages against Princeton and West Brunswick, according to Motsinger.
Farrior, who was Duplin’s Elite Offensive Player of the Year, ran for 931 yards and 11 TDs in nine games in the spring, getting more carries after Roberts went down with his injury.
Roberts, who is entering his fourth season as a starter, galloped for 876 yards and 10 scores.
Montgomery had 547 yards and five TDs.
Roberts (5-11, 189) can run through or around defenders and handle contact.
Farrior (5-11, 141) uses his elusiveness and speed.
Montgomery (5-8, 197) is somewhere in between Roberts and Farrior, and a nice complement to the duo.
“Antwon has gained 25 pounds of muscle and is faster and has better vision and confidence,” Motsinger said.
“Everyone knows about Kanye. What impressed me the most about Kaymond last season was how teams never got a clean hit on him.
“It’s our three-headed monster at running back.”
Pearsall (5-8, 181), a junior QB who can run, is WRH’s secret weapon, often on broken plays.
He ran for 161 yards and hit 27 of 52 passes for 285 yards and eight scores.
“He’s really progressed,” Motsinger said. “He’s very capable of doing a lot more this year. His footwook and mechanics are so much better.
“He’s a guy who has only played quarterback two years and was otherwise a running back. He’s bigger, faster, stronger and a year older.”
Senior Tyler Murphy (6-2, 237) will play tight end, a position he takes over from his graduated brother Chris Murphy.
“Tyler’s a phenomenal kid and a heck of a football player,” Motsinger said. “He’s a great run blocker, and a big target who can run good routes.”
Josh Love (5-7, 177), Devine West (5-5, 127) and Ja’Cory Boney (5-6, 148) will seek handoffs as underclass running backs.
‘Ox,’ Iraheta pace
‘Dawgs defense
Murphy and Hall will be staples at the ends for the defense as WRH seeks to force turnovers and stop possessions from the opposition.
Zack West (6-0, 236) will get snaps at tackle as Iraheta and/or Carr play the other tackle slot in WRH’s 4-2-5 scheme.
Octavion Murphy, a first-team all-county player who is 5-10 and 231 pounds, earned his nickname “Ox” at linebacker.
Tamarion Bellamy (5-6, 188) and Omari Shaw (5-4, 187) will have linebacker roles.
Love, Elijah Moore and Montgomery will rotate as outside safeties.
Devine West (5-5, 127), Boney, Torry Davis (5-8, 147) and “buck safety Robert Davis (5-6, 158) returning to his spot from the spring.
Roberts and Farrior can play most spots in the secondary on an as-needed basis, since they both run the football.
WRH is due to break out.
The ’Dawgs went 5-4 last season after going 7-5 in 2019 and 9-4 in 2018, which followed a 14-1 campaign in 2017 that helped WRH win its fourth straight state title, that time in 2A.
“We’ve got to stay healthy and play like we did against West Brunswick, where we physically imposed our will upon them,” Motsinger said. “And our sophomores need to turn into ’Dawgs.
“This group of kids is very coachable. They are wearing face masks. They’re willing to do what we have to do to keep playing football.”
WRH opens on Friday at East Bladen and hosts former East Central 2A Conference foe Clinton on Aug. 27.
The ’Dawgs have new ECC member Southwest Onslow in the middle of September and finish with Rosewood (non-conference), Kinston, East Duplin and James Kenan in October.
