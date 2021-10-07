WALLACE – Kaymond Farrior is returning to his old form.
So is the Wallace-Rose Hill defense.
Fullback Antwon Montgomery and halfback Kanye Roberts have both been nothing short of sensational.
All of that was far too much for North Lenoir to handle last Friday as the Bulldogs blew past the Hawks 69-9.
They also may have ended the myth that NL running back Jadon Kilpatrick is the best runner in the
East Central 2A Conference.
Kilpatrick was held to his lowest total this season – 107 yards – getting a lot of his acreage when the game was out of hand and the clock was running continuously.
The loss spoiled Brad Rhodes’ return to Duplin County. Rhodes was a player and then an assistant coach at North Duplin under head coach Hugh Martin.
‘Dawgs focused
and prepared
But the win helped the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0) stay on course in the ECC. The Hawks dropped to 3-2, 0-2.
“Our kids have really bought in to our way of practicing, playing and acting,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “They’re more focused and more mentally prepared to play. More so even than my first year here (2017) when we won a state championship.
“We don’t blast the music in the locker room, although some use ear buds. They’re not texting and they’re serious about everything they do.”
WRH went in front 55-0 by halftime and scored two more times before North Lenior got its score in the fourth quarter.
Roberts, a senior and a marquee back for WRH, ran for 184 yards on 12 carries and scored five times.
Farrior, Duplin’s Elite Offensive Player of the Year in the spring, knifed his way for 142 yards on nine carries and three TDs.
Montgomery added 141 yards and two scores as WRH rushed for 595 yards against an over-matched Hawks’ defensive line. NL stacked the box and WRH still made them pay.
The push came from O-linemen Arrin McGee, Cole Jenkins, Oscar Iraheta, Ashton Duff, center Jackson Stampe and tight end Tyler Murphy.
Smothering defense
Linebackers Tamarion Bellamy and Octavion Murphy paced the defense.
“Our D-line played extremely well and continues to get better,” Motsinger said. “Our DBs had their best game by far, especially Devine West and Ja’Corey Boney. They had the best games of their young careers, which includes on the JV team. And James Cavenaugh had a solid night as well.
“We took away the run and then the passing game by getting after the quarterback.
Roberts scored the first four touchdowns of the game.
His first came from seven yards out on WRH’s first possession. He had 15- and 12-yard totes on the 5-play drive. Montgomery warmed up with runs of 9 and 15 yards.
WRH’s defense then gave Kilpatrick and the Hawks an early omen four plays later by stuffing the RB on fourth-and-4.
A 15-yard run by Farrior got him going. Roberts scored two plays later from the 1, as driving to score with short fields became a trend.
A Hawk fumble two plays later gave WRH the ball at the 1 and Roberts punched it in for a 20-0 lead with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.
Bell recovered a fumble four plays later and Roberts took it to the house from 33 yards, aided by a great block by Farrior.
Kilpatrick got 18 yards on his best carry during NL’s march to the WRH 38 following a punt that was set up by WRH’s defense swarming QB Treshad Lynch on third-and-10. His pass lost seven yards.
Montgomery and Farrior ripped off runs of 17 and 15 yards, respectively, to take it to the 15, and when QB Xzavier Pearsall hit Tyler Murphy for the 2-point conversion, the Bulldogs led 35-0.
Josh Love recovered the kickoff as NL forgot a kicked ball that does not go into the end zone has to be caught. It’s a mistake made too often in prep football.
Montgomery sprang for 34 yards two plays later to take it to the 4, where Farrior juked in untouched, and 43 seconds before halftime, WRH was in front 42-0 and not looking back.
Beatdown continues
into the third quarter
NL got a rare first down on the opening possession of the third quarter and WRH recovered from two consecutive holding penalties with a 24-yard run by Montgomery.
The rest of the game must have been a blur to the Hawks, who were put in place a week previous when Southwest Onlsow held Kilpatrick to 116 yards. NL came into that game 3-0 with all the attention on their tough running back, who has chalked up 925 yards in five games.
But he was running behind a line that was not nearly as physical and in tune on the field to their mission.
Kilpatrick ran 65 yards for a score in the fourth. Yet 83 of his 107 yards came on two plays as WRH made him a non-factor in the outcome.
Rosewood next
on the hit list
The rearranging of the schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic has WRH traveling to Rosewood next week to face the 1A Eagles.
Coach Robert Britt also runs the Wing-T offense used by WRH, so there may be few new wrinkles to deal with for Adam Scronce, the longtime Bulldog defensive coordinator. While many schools do not answer a call regarding a game against WRH because of its tradition, Britt is not afraid to fight against Goliath.
“We are that and everyone wants to give us their best shot, they’re motivated when they play us,” Motsinger said. “That’s the first of three things about this team.
“Secondly, when we get an opportunity to perform, perform well. That’s a Covid lesson. Thirdly, don’t ever coast – in practice on sprints or drills and from the first to last step snap.”
But don’t under-sell the Eagles, who are 3-1. Yet they are a bit like NL in that they are not as good as their record might indicate. But Rosewood has a winning tradition and beat longtime adversary C.B. Aycock in the season opener. Usually 3A CBA prevails and Rosewood gets better as the season progresses in 1A action.
They lost 52-28 to 2A Princeton, a team that planted East Duplin with its lone loss this fall.
Yet they are built like WRH, including an emphasis on weight training and no-nonsense football.
But Friday’s 55-28 victory over Hobbton was the Eagles’ last game since falling to Princeton and the pandemic once again scored big for the Wayne County school.
Bulldog Bites
• Roberts has 1,196 yards and 17 touchdowns. He missed several games during the spring season with a high ankle sprain but returned to help WRH make the state playoffs and share Duplin’s Elite Mr. Football title with East Duplin’s KD McClarin.
• Montgomery is sure to surpass the 1,000-yard measuring stick because he’s already got 786 yards and 10 scores.
• Farrior, who took over marvelously for Roberts during his absence last spring, checks in with 306 yards and six scores.
• WRH had several defensive stars, such as Bellamy, Love, Octavion Murphy and Tyler Murphy, but D-lineman Zack West may have played the best game of his career as the 6-0, 235 pound senior seemed to play like a loaded machine gun that flew in all directions.
• Now to explain Motsinger’s “Goliath theory” a little.
“Every team gets up for us,” he said. “We played Wake Forrest during their three state-championship run and they got their hands on every film from us and did not for a second take us for granted as a little 2A school from Duplin County.
“We had Cardinal Gibbons scheduled and they drove to the stadium and literally jumped over the fence to prepare for us. Everyone in the know, knows the tradition we have here. We’ve even got a bunch of fans who believe they could coach this team.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com