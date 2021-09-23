JACKSONVILLE – Xzavier Pearsall threw three touchdown passes last Friday night during Wallace-Rose Hill’s 62-22 romp over Southwest Onslow.
But that was only enough to earn the junior quarterback three stars.
Teammate Kanye Roberts was the Bulldogs’ four-star player.
The senior running back ran for 270 yards and three scores, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and also hauled in one of Pearsall’s passes and took it to the house.
Those who know about the gridiron speed and toughness Roberts possesses were not surprised.
Those who didn’t got a quick lesson about one of the best backs in the state.
WRH also won its East Central 2A Conference opener by winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.
But the Bulldogs dominated all aspects of the game to embarrass a longtime power in the east.
“We did a lot of good things, played a lot of kids, giving them quality reps in crunch time,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “We haven’t had (a passing threat) since Michael Baysden left (2018).”
The passing threat was by design in offensive coordinator Adam Scronce’s Wing-T, which he first learned from the late Jack Holley, the second-winningest coach in North Carolina history with 412.
Scronce countered the Stallions’ 10-men-in-the-box attempt to stop the Bulldog running game by going to the air.
“He set it all up,” Motsinger said. “Last year Xzavier was so new and young, but this season he’s able to pass and run the ball with more confidence and effectiveness.”
Neither team was able to mount an attack on their first two possessions on a night in which the field was wet from an afternoon rain. Both had trouble holding unto the ball, slipped and fell trying to make cuts, even when going in the north-south direction and not to either side.
But by the middle of the first quarter, WRH’s offensive line had put a beating on the Stallions D-line and any player near the point of attack.
Touchdown passes were able to rain from the heavens.
Pearsall hit fullback Antwon Montgomery with a connection on third-and-10 and the junior rambled 57 yards for the first of four TD passes between the two teams.
DB Jabari Carney’s breakup of a pass by Tanner Whitehead gave Pearsall another chance during a series in which Roberts had runs of 20, 17, 14 and 3 yards. Pearsall found Roberts, who sprinted past everyone but a deer en route to a 13-yard score.
Lineman Tyrique Hall and linebacker Octavion Murphy made plays on first and second down and a pack of ‘Dawgs converged to stop a run-play option on third down.
Roberts and Montgomery combined for 51 yards via four runs, and on first-and-goal from the 6, Pearsall hit Devine West for a score to make ti 22-0.
SWO kept it within reach when Whitehead hit Donovan Strader for an 80-yard score.
It was 22-8 at halftime and the Stallions’ only other serious threats were more puff than power.
Josh Love’s defensive containment led to a loss on third-and-11 during SWO’s first possession of the third quarter.
And then Roberts took over.
Montgomery rumbled up the middle for 36 yards and two plays later slipped as he was about to catch a pass. He would have scored, but Roberts did the honor two plays later. His first tote was for 16 yards and took the ball to the 2. He scored on the next play and WRH upped its lead to 29-8.
Whitehead hit Daquan Hatchett for a 35-yard completion, and following a pass interference penalty on WRH, the Stallion QB found Strader for a 39-yard score.
Few Bulldog fans were overly concerned, not the way the offense was running and gunning.
Roberts took the wind out of the Stallions gallop with an 82-yard kickoff return to up the lead to 36-14.
Tyler Murphy’s sack and a ringing hit on Whitehead on fourth down by Tamarion Bellamy returned the ball to WRH.
Roberts didn’t waste a second, going 64 yards on the first play of the possession.
Seven plays later he sprinted 76 yards, again on the first play of the possession, to extend the lead to 50-14.
What seemed like the longest third quarter in history ended with Stallion RB Corbin Kerr scoring and adding a two-point conversion.
Roberts ran for another touchdown, but an off-the-ball penalty nullified it. Instead, Pearsall ran a bootleg, hurdled a defender and scored. Carney ran for the final score .
Scoring through the air three times rarely happens.
“We have the capability to throw the football without changing our identity,” Motsinger said. “We also did an excellent job of stopping the run. We stayed disciplined and patient. In the past I felt we pressed too much. We don’t have to score on every play. And Xzav put a great touch on his passes.
“Kanye? Just another great game in all areas. He was everywhere and uncatchable when he got in the open. That’s him.”
Bulldog Bites
WRH trails SWO 6-9 all-time since 1977, but is 4-2 since the series resumed in 2017.
They met in the regular season and 1AA playoffs the first two years, with the Bulldogs sweeping in 2017 (48-7 and 49-7). The Stallions swept by identical 29-20 scores in 2018, and the Bulldogs breezed to regular-season routs in 2019 (36-7) and last Friday. They were squeezed out of a scheduled game in last spring’s shortened season.
Montgomery ran for 118 yards and has 509 through four games.
Roberts scored on a kickoff return for the second week in a row. He also did it against North Myrtle Beach. He has run for 726 yards and eight TDs, caught two TD passes and has 12 total scores. Pearsall has 7 TD passes. SWO’s Whitehead was 13 for 22 for 204 yards passing. Kerr had 75 of SWO’s 96 rushing yards.
Bellamy’s seven tackles paced the Dawgs’ defense. Omar Shaw had five and Robert Davis four. Octavion Murphy’s 22 tackles are a team high. Love and Bellamy are second and third, respectively.
Lon Teachey hit on 6 of 7 PAT kicks.
This Friday, WRH hosts South Lenoir (2-1, 0-1) , which fell to Kinston 55-12 last week.
“Their quarterback is a difference-maker and we have to control him,” Motsinger said of Joseph Cobb.
Former WRH RB Javonte Williams (13-64) was Denver’s leading rusher last Sunday during a 23-13 win over Jacksonville, as Teddy Bridgewater (26-34, 328 yards, 2 TD) outplayed No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.
