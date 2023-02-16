BEULAVILLE – When the rubber hit the road East Duplin had high-performance tread on its tires last Tuesday in an ECC and Duplin County clash with Wallace-Rose Hill.
Yet this time it took the Panthers more time to hit the checkered flag to claim a 29-21 win.
East Duplin used a 10-4 push in the final 4:41 of the fourth quarter to sweep the series. The Panthers got into a higher gear quicker and burned longer during a 44-19 win over the Bulldogs on Jan 13.
At that time WRH had not won and game and the ’Dawgs came to Jerry Hunter Court with two wins in their past three games and three of their previous six after a going winless in their first 10.
The win snapped a four-game skid for the Panthers, who lost to Kinston on Tuesday and beat Clinton on Friday.
Rush hour
When ED sealed the game, junior shooting guard Sallie Hatcher, who scored a game-high 15 points, Raziaha Hall and defensive specialist Alajandra Sarmiento scored in a variety of ways.
Up 15-14 entering the fourth quarter, no one found the bottom of the net until Hall drove to the iron more than three minutes into the stanza.
Hatcher followed with a 12-foot jump shot more than a minute later and Hall canned two charity tosses 38 seconds later.
Two free throws from Hatcher and a Sarmiento hoop off an assist from Zoe Cavanaugh gave ED a 10-point lead at 29-19 with 1:35 to play.
WRH missed several chances in the final three minutes.
Mary Hadden Braswell and Maia Williams contributed hoops in the fourth quarter, but Braswell’s came as the final score of the night with 16 ticks left on the clock.
Braswell led WRH with five points, Williams, Jansley Page and Savannah Smith each contributed four markers.
Slow start, close contest
East Duplin led throughout the first three quarters but its lead only got to six points once. Otherwise it was an attack-counter-attack contest.
Both teams struggled in the opening quarter, which ended with a 4-4 deadlock.
Hall and Hatcher connected midway through the second period to put ED in front 8-4, but Angelina Cavallaro and Sophia Sloan responded to bring to WRH to within a bucket and Braswell knotted it at 9-9 at the 6:26 mark of the third quarter.
Hatcher helped ED regain the lead but a steal and score by Sophia Sloan and a tree throw by Cavanaugh tied it once again.
Carrie Carr added an inside score and Hatcher hit a nifty layup between a pair of defenders as ED looked to head into the final eight minutes with a six-point edge.
But Williams cut the lead to 19-15 with a jumper with 10 seconds left in the third.
Hoops Chatter
WRH beat James Kenan on Friday to bump up to the No. 6 seed in the ECC Tournament. (See this page for the game story.)
The Bulldogs (4-14, 2-16) faced No. 3 South Lenoir (12-9, 8-4) on Monday, while No. 5 East Duplin (9-12, 5-7) squared off against No. 4 Kinston (10-1, 6-6).
No. 7 JK played No. 2 North Lenoir (11-10, 8-4). No. 1 Southwest Onlsow (19-1, 12-0) met the ED-JK winner on Wednesday and the WRH-SL survivor met the JK-NL winner.
ED swept both JK and WRH during the regular season, but lost to Kinston twice.
Panthers coach Mark Lane guided his team to seven more wins than in 2021, with a team that had just two experienced players – Hatcher and Sarmiento.
SWO was the undisputed champ.
All three 2A Duplin schools will have a tough time making the NCHSAA playoff field and SL and NL will likely in the dance. Look for SWO will be anywhere from a top-seed to No. 4.
The seeds come out on Saturday. First round games are Tuesday and the next two rounds are on Thursday and Saturday respectively.