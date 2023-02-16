WARSAW – Aubrey Cole was the coolest player and likely fan inside Harmon Gymnasium last Friday in the waning seconds of overtime.

The Bulldog senior dribbled from the Tigers’ free-throw line to just inside the WRH charity stripe to hit a jump shot with three seconds left in overtime as Wallace-Rose Hill slipped past James Kenan 40-39 in front of a packed house on Senior Night.

