...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
WARSAW – Aubrey Cole was the coolest player and likely fan inside Harmon Gymnasium last Friday in the waning seconds of overtime.
The Bulldog senior dribbled from the Tigers’ free-throw line to just inside the WRH charity stripe to hit a jump shot with three seconds left in overtime as Wallace-Rose Hill slipped past James Kenan 40-39 in front of a packed house on Senior Night.
Cole was heavily guarded and her shot helped WRH split the season series with JK and also moved Bulldogs past the Tigers for the sixth seed in the East Central 2A Conference Tournament being played this week.
The shot capped a comeback from 15 points in the second quarter and 17 in the middle of the third.
JK was in front 30-20 at the after a 9-0 spreed as Lilly Kornegay went for six points, and Mar’Keshia Strong and Gabriel Outlaw added field goals.
Sophia Sloan nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the margin to 30-23 entering the fourth quarter, which belonged to the never-give-in Bulldogs, who slowly pecked away the JK’s lead.
Angelina Cavallaro’s second hoop of the quarter came off an in-bounds pass to trim the deficit to 37-34. She then canned two free throws with 32.9 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 37-37 when the horn sounded to force an OT.
Both schools had opportunities when play was extended.
JK’s Ron’Nyia Joyner swished a free throw but Cavallaro matched it to set up the final and frenzied finish.
Tigers take control.
‘Dawgs fight back
James Kenan went ahead early as Kornegay, Latonia Mason and Outlaw supplied the energy.
Outlaw, a freshman, drilled a 3-pointer to push JK to a 9-5 lead and another bomb to forge a 14-6 advantage.
The Tigers continued in attack mode in the next quarter behind a shot by Joyner and free throws by Kornegay to push it to 21-6.
Then WRH found its way, scoring the final seven points of the second to cut the deficiit to 21-18 at halftime.
The Bulldogs got a 3-point play from Savannah Smith, a layup from Sophia Sloan and three charity tosses from Maia Williams as part of the run.
ECC Tournament
No. 7 James Kenan (2-17, 1-11) played No. 2 North Lenoir (11-10, 8-4) in the first round of the ECC Tournament on Monday. The winner faces the survivor of No 6 Wallace-Rose Hill (4-14, 2-16) and No. 3 South Lenoir (12-9, 8-4).
The other first rounder is No. 4 Kinston (10-14, 6-6) facing No 5 East Duplin (9-12, 5-7) with the winner going against No.1 Southwest Onslow (19-1, 12-0), the runaway winner in the regular season, which avenged a forfeit to Dixon with a crushing defeat later in the season.
All three Duplin schools will have a tough time making the NCHSAA 2A playoff field and SL and NL will likely join the dance. Look for SWO to be anywhere from a top seed to No. 4.
The seeds come out on Saturday. First round games are Tuesday and the next two rounds are on Thursday and Saturday.
WRH lost to ED 29-21 on Tuesday in Beulaville. (See the game story on this page)
JK fell to SWO 60-18 on the same day in Jacksonville.