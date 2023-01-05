TEACHEY – When a team plays without its leader everyone has to step up.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s defense answered the call during a 33-25 win over Coastal Christian last Thursday night in the Bulldogs’ third game of the M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament on Steve Robinson Court.
WRH was playing without its leading scorer Jalen James, Duplin’s Elite Mr. Basketball in the 2021-22 season, who was nursing an ankle injury.
And for the longest time it appeared as if the game would resemble an even lower football-like score.
But WRH broke out in the final three minutes.
Irving Brown started the rush with three consecutive baskets – an inside score, a five-foot turnaround jump shot and a layup on a fast break created by WRH’s pressure defense.
The spurt ended a 22-22 deadlock and put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat 38-22 after nearly four quarters of close competition.
Luke Wells and Jacques Oliver added scores to complete the 10-point blitz that the taller Centurions could not withstand as they looked fatigued and a step slow.
Wells’ free throw was the final score as Coastal’s frantic push was thwarted.
“I thought our defense played well all night,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray. “And we played well overall. But at some point your offense has to knock down shots to help the defense. We played with a lot of effort.
“I think this was an opportunity for us to say this is us, not this is us with Jalen.”
Coastal looked as if it would run away early as its post players pounded away with second- and third-chance shots. The Centurions went in from 13-6 after Wells banged in a pair of jump shots to start the game.
Still Coastal had a 14-14 edge, which was wiped out by Ja’Corey Boney’s shot to open the third quarter.
But the contest evened out in the second quarter when Wells and Jamarae Lamb knocked down consecutive 3-pointers, and Wells hit a five-footer 43 seconds to play before halftime.
From that point it was an all-out battle as the lead changed hands two other times and there were three ties before the final rush by the Bulldogs.
Murray said he didn’t know about the status of James, although it appears to be a minor injury.
“We held him out as a precautionary measure and we’ll evaluate where he’s at early in the week,” he said. “The biggest thing to be concerned about is that we have him for conference play.”
WRH was to play three East Central 2A Conference games this week: at South Lenoir and North Lenoir on Tuesday and Wednesday, and at home against Southwest Onslow on Friday. Tipoff for the boys game Friday is approximately 8:30 p.m.
Murray said he was happy with the fan turnout for the tournament, which was expanded this year from four teams to eight and from two days to three.
“We want to keep building it every year and are open to ideas and suggestions,” he said. “It was three days of good basketball and I think it helped the schools who were involved in it.”
It was also a good replacement for the Duplin Holiday Classic, the long-running tournament that usually featured Duplin County’s four schools and included the girls teams as well.
It was suspended because three county teams – East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill – were realigned into the ECC and already play each other twice a season, plus one or two possible postseason clashes.