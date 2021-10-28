WARSAW – Kevin Motsinger says James Kenan has the most talent year in and year out, not his Walllace-Rose Hill club nor East Duplin, which is one win away from winning the ECC title.
“I don’t care what anyone says, James Kenan gets the best athletes – and best football players in Duplin County,” said the longtime coach who guided the Tigers to a 24-14 mark from 2003-05 and started the Tigers’ revival that peaked with two 1AA state championships under Ken Avent Jr.
The color of your jersey is a sign of the gridiron times as WRH and Kenan battle on Friday for second place in a series in which the Bulldogs have won the previous eight games.
ED nipped WRH last week after handling JK earlier this season, and needs only to beat two-win Southwest Onslow to clinch the title.
“There’s a reason Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan play the last game of the season,” Motsigner said. “These kids hate those kids from over there and back and forth since way before I got here and will be long after I’m gone.”
WRH enters with its ECC hopes all but dashed and looking to develop a chip on its shoulder the remainder of the season. Motsinger’s Bulldogs survived a loss to ED in 2017 and went on to win a 2A state title (ED was a 2AA finalist). WRH’s only other loss this season was to 4A North Myrtle Beach, SC.
“We’ve got to come back hunting like a wounded dog,” Motsinger said. “We’ve got to come out of our corner going after everyone with everything we’ve got.
“James Kenan is going to try to slow the game down, control the ball, just like East Duplin. If you let them do that on third and fourth down, they’ll go for it on fourth down. We have to get stops.”
Kenan enters 5-2 under first-year coach Tim Grady, who is assisted by defensive and offensive coordinators Tyler and Randy Pugh. Grady coached nine years at Charity Middle and nearly ended up on the James Kenan staff with Motsinger.
“I wanted to come here in 2004 when Coach Mot called me, but I didn’t have my teaching credentials,” said the JK alumnus. “Then he moved on to New Hanover and I wound up at Charity Middle School. He’s a motivator, there’s no question about that.”
Kenan rebuilding
in all the right places
The Tigers have clinched their first winning season since 2015, rebounding behind the play of backs Andrew Pender, Manny Bostic and Andrew Kornegay, and improved line play.
But they enter as an underdog – even though it’s a rivalry game where anything can happen.
“I’m so thankful we’ve got some wins under our belts coming into this one,” Grady said. “We’ve kinda dreaded it the past few years, but now I feel like we can compete with them.”
More importantly, JK knows where it stands and likes its new-found footing. Beating the Bulldogs starts in the trenches.
“The generic answer is to be very physical up front,” Grady said. “There are a lot of reads, and our linemen like Robert Johnson, Aiden Venecia, Jeremy Ashford and Marcus Baysden have progressed all season. They’ll have to be very physical up front so the linebackers can make plays.
James Kenan hasn’t won a playoff game since its four straight trips to the 1AA East final (2012-15) and hasn’t even made the postseason since 2018.
“It’s Wallace, with all the tradition, and the Wing-T offense at its finest,” Grady said. “Coach Mot and Adam Scronce, their offensive coordinator, do an excellent job with textbook execution. They have a well-coached o-line, and their kids in the backfield are lightning fast. Anybody that wants to stop them has to being their ‘A’ game.”
In fact, JK’s latest win in a series it trails 43-28, came in 2015, a loss WRH avenged in the East Region finals.
Tigers have had
their big moments
James Kenan has won three state championships in football. The Tigers (14-0) captured Duplin County’s first state title in any sport in 1960 under coach Bill Taylor, edging N.C. School for the Deaf 13-12 in Morganton.
JK won its second state crown 47 years later in 2007, rallying past West Montgomery 13-7 in Chapel Hill under coach Ken Avent Jr. The year before that, 2006, whey finished 15-1 after falling to Thomasville 13-7 in the state final; Thomasville had edged WRH by one point in each of the previous two finals. In 2013, Avent’s team wore the crown after routing West Montgomery 42-14 in mid-day sleet in Winston-Salem.
Kenan also had a fourth undefeated season in 1962. The record was 12-0 in a period when the NCHSAA shortened the playoffs to two rounds. The Tigers ran away from Hope Mills 38-0 at home in the first round and knocked off Warrenton 38-13 in the second round at N.C. State’s Riddick Stadium.
The next outstanding season came in 1971, when coach Stan Bowles’ first Tiger team was unscored-upon through its first eight games before giving up a touchdown to Burgaw High in the final minutes of a 20-6 win in the regular-season finale. JK lost in the first round of the 2A playoffs—on the road in an era before playoff seeding—to coach Jack Holley’s Hallsboro team 8-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers also have advanced to three other East 1AA finals in the past decade. In 2012, they were undefeated until Southwest Onslow knocked them off 35-13 on the way to the Stallions’ fourth state crown.
And of course, there were the three straight East title matches with Wallace-Rose Hill—that produced each year’s 1AA state titlist. Kenan won 28-14 in 2013 and the Bulldogs took the next two, 34-31 in 2014 and 29-13 in 2015. All hum-dingers.
Back in 1990, coach Billy Byrd’s Tigers reached the school’s first East Region final in 30 years, losing to Clinton 39-7 to end an 11-3 season.
Two other teams deserve mention in this vein.
The 2008 Tigers were 12-0 before falling in the second round to Midway 13-10 after having beaten the Raiders 18-7 during the season.
The 1998 edition under coach Kim Brown rolled into the third round, having lost only to Clinton 28-27, before being stymied at home by South Robeson 25-8. Those Tigers finished 11-2.
Bulldogs tradition
is well-known
WRH has of course won a Duplin County-high 7 state titles.
The first came in 1994 under Stuart Ennis in 2A. Joey Jones led them to titles in 2009 and 2010 and then in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Motsinger coached the ’Dawgs to a 2A title in 2017.
The six titles in nine years more than cemented in an already-historic football program, which currently has a starting running back in the NFL – Denver’s Javonte Williams.
But as the sign on the Bulldog’s weight room says, it all came from “the (Jack) Holley tree.” Holley is the second-winningest coach in the state – and was No.1 for more than a decade. While Holley didn’t win the ultimate title, he inspired thousands of athletes and coaches.
WRH’s running game is centered around Kanye Roberts, Antwon Montgomery and Kaymond Farrior, any three of whom can score in a flash.
Motsinger is 139-73 all-time, which also includes two trips to the region finals with New Hanover (73-43 from 2006-14).
WRH won seven in a row from Kenan from 2000 to 2005, which included three while Motsinger was coaching the Tigers. His first bout with the Bulldogs was a 23-18 scrape in 2003, and the others were routs.
The Bulldogs enter as the No. 4 RPI team in the 2A East per the MaxPreps ratings. ED is No. 2 and JK is No. 9.
The rubber meets the road with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bill Taylor Field.
It’s a game where anything can happen and any team is likely to pull out whatever it deems necessary – fake punts, onside kicks, trick plays or simply new plays their opponents will not have seen on video – without hesitation.
There is little love lost between players and fans of the rival teams.
“Historically, this is the Duplin County rivalry game every year,” Motsinger said. “And I’m telling you, until this year, I don’t think our players gave East Duplin the respect they deserved.
“They do now.”
Michael Jaenicke contributed to this story. Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.