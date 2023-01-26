TEACHEY – Last Tuesday’s Wallace-Rose Hill-James Kenan match-up was a bit like the NBA.
No, not because of the talent but because nothing seemed to matter until the fourth quarter.
In a game that was entertaining throughout, the Bulldogs came alive in the final eight minutes for a 41-36 win over a JK team that of late has tended to play well in most games but has not been able to put four complete quarters together.
WRH (6-6, 2-4) beat Pender on Saturday for its fourth win in five games, but had fallen to Southwest Onlsow on Friday.
JK (6-11, 1-6) entered this week with in a four-game tailspin.
Finishing work
The Bulldogs led JK by 10 at halftime, but a strong third quarter by the Tigers tied the rivalry at 30-30 entering the fourth quarter.
They continued to play to ties before Jalen James and Irving Brown kicked their respective games into high gear.
It started rather innocently with Brown knocking down a free throw with 3:06 to play.
James then scored off a layup after WRH forced a pair of turnovers.
Brown followed with a rebound score and a short jump shot.
Two charity tosses by James ended a 10-0 blitz and had WRH up by nine with under a minute to play
Then the Tigers and their fans were stunned by what transpired in less than three minutes of game time.
Jamaury Coe, who led the visitors in scoring with 15 points, hit the last field goal as JK went scoreless during the most critical part of the game.
WRH’s James tossed in 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and teammate Luke Wells supplied nine of his 13 markers in the same half.
‘Dawgs in control early
WRH led 16-9 after the first eight minutes as Wells connected for a 3-pointer, a corner jump shot and inside move.
James notches a pair of hoops and set up Josh Love for an easy basket as WRH’s press bothered the Tigers.
But JK hung in there to trim the advantage to 18-15 following a score by Coe. But a pair of layups on fast breaks gave WRH a confidence boost it took into halftime, up 28-18.
JK then owned the third quarter and tied it at 36-36 via a 16-6 roll.
Coe started it with 3-point bomb. Stephone Stanley had a pair of baskets and was in the middle of one of the Tigers best plays when the the ball traveled from Aiden Venecia to Stanley to Mason Brown.
Brown set up Venecia for a score on JK’s next possession following a Tiger defensive stop.
It took nearly seven minutes, but WRH knew it was in for a battle in the fourth quarter.
The first five minutes of the quarter might have been the most entertaining portion of the night as the two teams trades punches.
JK took its first lead via a score by sophomore Tyquise Wilson.
Wells tied it up.
Mason Brown gave the Tigers a lead and Wilson assisted on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Darius Howard and JK led 40-36.
But Wells tied it, this time with a bomb.
James gave WRH a lead with a layup.
Stanley did the same for the Tigers.
James countered with two charity tosses to forge a 42-42 deadlock.
Mason Brown scored off a dandy assist from Chris Soule as JK went in front by two.
And then the dam broke to create a waterfall for WRH in the final three minutes.
JK’s Howard and Mason Brown both ended with 11 points, Stanley eight and Venecia seven.
WRH got eight from Josh Love and seven from Irving Brown to augment the combined 34 from James and Wells
.
Hoops Notebook
Most ECC teams are halfway through their conference slate and to the surprise of no one Kinston (14-3, 6-1) is atop the standings. The Vikings only conference loss was to North Lenoir (8-8, 4-2).
Southwest Onlsow (8-8, 4-1) is within striking distance of a title as is East Duplin (5-7, 4-2) which might have to play near-flawlessly to finish at the top.
Meanwhile, WRH (6-6, 2-4), James Kenan (6-11, 1-5) and South Lenoir (3-0, 1-6) have a lot of work to do to qualify for the state playoffs.
The ECC will have its conference tournament during the NCHSAA-mandated Feb. 13-17 week. The first round of the state tournament is Feb. 21.
Word is the quarterfinal round will be played at the home of the No. 2 seed with the final at Kinston. The ECC will make this official following the end of the regular season on Feb. 10.
There are two Duplin County clashes left as WRH travels to ED on Feb. 7 and JK hosts WRH on Feb. 9.