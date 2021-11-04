WARSAW — For eight games over five years, the once season-defining rivalry between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan had become just another game.
Just another Bulldog rout. A dream for the victors. A recurring nightmare for the losers.
Closest margin? Four touchdowns.
Last Friday night?
Rivalry rekindled.
The Tigers forged a halftime lead (15-14), expanded it in the third quarter (21-14) and recovered to tie it in the fourth (28-28)
Then they finally fell victim to the big-play Bulldogs’ third score covering over half the field on Kanye Roberts’ celebratory 52-yard dash to fix the final score at 36-28.
Kenan’s only long-distance “score” was called back on a penalty.
Roberts’ celebration was manyfold, but chief was a party for having signed a letter of intent to play football at Appalachian State University. (Read more in another story on this page.)
His and the team’s other main celebrations were for:
• Improving their playoff seeding to 10th in the 32-school 2A East bracket by breaking a second-place tie with James Kenan in the East Central Conference (JK 5-3 is seeded 13th);
• WRH’s 8-2 record, ensuring its fewest losses since going 14-1 and winning the 2017 2A state championship, its fourth in a row;
• The Bulldogs’ ninth straigh victory in the Kenan series, which it leads 44-28.
The Tigers had gone 8-5 from 2006-13 with four playoff encounters split 2-2.
Winning time
When the game got down to winning time, Wallace-Rose Hill’s penchant for big plays lit up the night.
Roberts, who had scored on a 65-yard catch and a 52-yard run, returned the kickoff 31 yards to the 42.
Then the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder shot through left tackle, cut to the right past a linebacker, accelerated past a safety to the sideline, outraced a close dive by a safety—and was gone like a cool breeze.
On Kenan’s final possession, it drove to the WRH 30 on a 26-yard pass from Smith to Pender and a 15-yard penalty.
But Bulldog defender Josh Love—who had dropped a sure-TD interception on the previous JK possession—picked off a high pass at his 21.
A minor curtain drama occurred when the Dogs punted and Kenan lateraled several times before Pender was tackled near midfield.
Team stat of game
Teamwise anyway
James Kenan had an excellent first-down conversion rate against such a strong foe.
The Tigers converted all three fourth downs and 8-of-14 third downs for a total of 11 of 17. WRH was 3 for 11, but had little call to gamble.
Each scored three touchdowns on such plays.
Bulldog jets
With James Kenan so preoccupied with Roberts on the game’s first series, Antwon Montgomery flipped the field with a 51-yard sprint to the JK 20.
On fourth and eight from the 18, lefty Xzavier Pearsall connected with James Smith in the right side of the end zone for the lead. The Tigers jumped offside on the conversion kick, and WRH traded it in for two points with Roberts slamming through the middle.
So was that what it was going to be? Another Bulldog romp?
Kenan answered with four straight first downs on two runs by Pender and one by Kornegay, plus a 15-yard face-mask penalty.
A fifth chain-mover came from Pender on a glide tight at right end for 21 yards to the five. When a false start penalty pushed them back to the 10, Pender took a direct snap, floated right, and flipped a pass to halfback Manny Bostic, who fought his way up the sideline and into the end zone at the pylon. Pender’s two-point run tied it 8-8.
After Roberts’ first six carries, he had only 19 yards. So on third-and-six from his 35, he became a receiver.
He slipped through the line and sprinted deep down the middle, cradling Pearsall’s deep bomb over his left shoulder in stride for a 65-yard TD.
Pearsall was stopped on the conversion run, but the Bulldogs took a 14-8 lead into the second quarter.
But back came the Tigers to not only keep it a game— but to take the lead at halftime.
The drive was eight plays covering 67 yards, with 56 coming on a slick pass-and-lateral on third and 17 from Kenan’s 37-yard line.
On a designed play, QB Slayden Smith whipped a pass up the left hash mark to a leaping Hayden McGee crossing the 50.
In one motion, the junior wide receiver pitched the ball back to Pender running toward the left sideline.
The fleet all-purpose back had clear sailing before being dragged down at the seven-yard line after a 56-yard play.
On third down from the same spot, Pender shot a short pass to the right to Manny Bostic, who side-stepped into the end zone untouched.
Mario Funes added the conversion kick out of Xavier Boone’s hold for a 15-14 lead 7:43 before halftime.
That lead stood at the break with neither team able to threaten—despite runs of 25 and 21 yards by Roberts on separate possessions.
The Tigers got back in gear after receiving the second-half kickoff.
On their third snap, Pender burst through the right side, shook off a hit at the second level—and sprinted 65 yards into the end zone.
But … after Pender was in the clear, five yards behind him a teammate extended his arms and pushed a Bulldog in the back, drawing a 15-yard penalty.
That cut Pender’s gain to 11 yards and sent the Tigers back to work at their 46.
On third and 10, Smith whipped a pass to McGee on a slant from the left for 20 yards to the enemy 34.
Then on third and 11, Smith found Bostic on another slant left, and the junior scampered to within a yard of the goal line.
Under center, Smith followed his line’s push into the end zone, and Kenan led 21-14 after the conversion kick just missed to the left.
That drive took half the third quarter, covering 74 yards in 17 plays.
But Wallace-Rose Hill tied it on one play. And this time, it wasn’t Roberts with the ball, but blocking near the end.
Senior Kaymond Farrior, who led the county in rushing (921 yards) in the shortened spring season with roberts fighting an injury, caught Vicente Guzman’s booming kickoff at the one-yard line, flashed through the middle past midfield and veered toward the right (WRH) sideline.
Running in a gaggle of friends and foes, he planted a foot to let one defender fly past and out of bounds, and teammate Roberts, running ahead, screened off the last man inside the 10.
After a Kenan three-and-out, the Bulldogs struck quickly again with Roberts’ 52-yard sprint — including bowling over a linebacker.
Then came the Tigers’ tying touchdown (28-28) on the gruelling 17-play drive.
Followed by what will no doubt be Roberts’ final, 58-yard game-clinching salute to the team that rekindled the rivalry.
