TEACHEY —James Kenan’s girls let a victory slip through their hands.
Wallace-Rose Hill snatched it away with less than a second left on the fourth-quarter clock to send it to overtime.
Emoni Bethea and Alexis Wilson were co-stars of an extra period which saw the Bulldogs push hard en route to a 58-46 win on Tuesday of last week on Steve Robinson Court.
Wilson supplied eight of her 14 points in OT, while Bethea chipped in six of her game-high 28 during that span.
“They came through for us,” said WRH coach Will Jeffers. “Emoni can get to the free throw line and did, and while she missed a bunch, came back and found her shot.
“Alexis’ toughness showed through, and as long as she doesn’t get frustrated you see her athleticism. She kept her composure after a little bit of a rough start.”
WRH rallied from a 41-33 deficit in the final 1:04 of the fourth.
Three free throws by Bethea and a 3-point bomb by Jordan Barwick cut JK’s lead to 42-41 with 12.3 left.
Bethea intercepted an inbounds pass and was fouled with .7 second left.
She canned one of two to send the game to overtime.
“I still don’t know how James Kenan didn’t win the game right there,” said Jeffers with a laugh and a long grin. Our girls didn’t stop playing. It’s a big win.”
The Tigers, who were playing without the services of leading scorer Nora Williams (out with a knee injury), played exceptionally well — for three-plus quarters.
Wilson’s layup seconds into overtime seemed to shift WRH into another gear.
Reserve Jamie Moses had a rebound basket, and two charity tosses by Bethany at the 2:21 mark ended a 10-1 run that elevated the lead to 52-43.
JK’s Ron’Nyia Joyner’s trey helped, but WRH’s Wilson and Bethany each canned a free throw, and Wilson a stop-and-pop jumper in the lane for a 56-46 bulge with 46 seconds to play.
The Tigers were out of answers.
Emma Avent paced the Kenan attack with 16 points, Azzariyah Harvey added 13, Joyner eight and Ta’Laizia Newkirk seven.
Avent knocked down a pair of treys in the first quarter and Bethea matched her with three baskets, but the Bulldog’s 5-0 burst gave then a 16-9 lead after one period.
A put-back by Harvey and a soft jumper in the lane by Joyner keyed a 7-0 Tiger push to tie it at 16-16.
Esther Avelar-Sosa’s layup off a turnover gave WRH a 20-18 lead at halftime.
Bethea hit five free throws during the first four minutes of a sloppy third quarter by both teams.
The 7-0 blitz made it 27-18, but WRH got track of Harvey in the middle and Avent two plays later. Avent’s two free throws at the 5:34 mark tied it at 30-30.
Harvey’s rebound hoop nearly two minutes later gave JK a 35-32 lead.
A 5-0 JK run pushed its margin to 41-33 with 1:04 to play.
A lot happened in the final 64 seconds, little that will be in highlight reels for the Tigers, although well-remembered by the Bulldogs.
Hoops Notebook
JK lost to Goldsboro on Friday to fall to 0-4.
Joyner, a freshman, is improving and ‘becoming more comfortable every game,” said JK coach Kenny Williams.
JK actually played well without Nora Williams. At least for the better part of four quarters.
“We did things better against Goldsboro in some of the same situations we had against Wallace,” Williams said.
JK has played well enough to be 2-2 but entered this week with that 0-4 mark.
WRH fell to West Johnston 42-21 to have its record squared at 2-2.
East Duplin beat Goldsboro earlier in the week in a key ECC game.
Bethea, who missed last season with a knee injury, showed physical maturity nonetheless, almost as if she had played and progressed, rather than had surgery and recovered.
The junior is strong and quick enough to put the ball on the floor and make her own shot, rebound, and is also a solid defender.
Several players on both teams — Avent, Bethea, Wilson — played volleyball, and had just completed that season.
