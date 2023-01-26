TEACHEY – Ron’Nyia Joyner is one of two experienced players on the court for James Kenan’s girls basketball team this season.
Post player Lillie Kornegay is the other veteran.
Both played key roles in the Tigers 41-36 win over Wallace-Rose Hill last on Tuesday last week on Steve Robinson Court.
Joyner scored a game-high 24 points and was easily the best player on the court. Kornegay, who leads JK in scoring for the season added 10.
But it was clearly the Joyner show that beat a pesky Bulldog team, which had balanced scoring.
“She hit some big shots when we needed them,” said JK coach Kenny Williams. “She’s been dealing with a foot issue all year that has hindered her, but is playing through it like a warrior. Some games it’s not too bad. Other games it’s tougher.”
Joyner knocked down consecutive baskets early in the fourth quarter when WRH led 30-28.
She added four points and Kornegay two during a 6-0 run that all but sealed the win.
Joyner canned a free throw and nailed a 3-pointer, while Kornegay scored from deep in the paint as the Tigers went in front 37-31 with 1:31to play.
WRH’s Mary Hadden Braswell hit a trifecta with 21 seconds left and Savannah Smith added a basket at the buzzer as the Bulldogs refused to give up.
Bulldogs grab
first victory
WRH’s resolve carried over into Saturday as it beat Pender 43-39 for its first win of the season.
Braswell and Maia Williams each scored 15 points with Angelina Cavallaro netting five and Aubrey Cole four.
Braswell made a 3-point play with 17.2 seconds left, and Cavallaro nailed two free throws as the Patriots (6-10) made a futile rush.
WRH has had a number of close games and finally broke through for coach Simonne Murray.
On Friday, the Bulldogs were whipped 72-23 by ECC leader Southwest Onslow (13-1, 6-0).
Against James Kenan, Williams netted seven, Braswell six, Jansley Page five, with four each for Analeise Rivenbark, Smith and Sophia Sloan.
The Bulldogs visit the Tigers on Feb. 9 for a rematch.
This week WRH was to host South Lenoir on Tuesday and travel to Ashley on Thursday before returning home on Friday to square off against North Lenoir. The Bulldogs lost both first encounters to their Lenoir County rivals, but may give both a more competitive game this time around.
JK travels to Southern Wayne on Tuesday and South Lenoir on Friday.
