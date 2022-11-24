ROCKY MOUNT – Knocking off higher-seeded teams has become commonplace for the Wallace-Rose Hill football team.
In the past two postseasons the Bulldogs have cut down the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3. No. 4 and No. 5 seeds – all on the road.
Irving Brown had two long touchdown runs, Corbin Kerr moved the chains with his tough inside runs and the WRH defense limited No. 5 Nash Central (9-4) to two first downs and 23 yards in the first half en route to a 28-7 win.
The No. 12 Bulldogs (11-2), who knocked off No. 4 Northeastern nearly two weeks ago, travel to No. 1 Princeton (12-1) on Friday for a fourth-round battle of running teams.
New crew,same pedigree
WRH is an underclassmen-dominated team, unlike the 2021 group that had 16 seniors guide the way to the 2A finals.
“Our bus ride to Elizabeth City (Northeastern High) was a new experience for these kids and a great learning experience,” said Bulldogs coach Kevin Motsinger, whose club ventured to the same school in 2021 to whip the No. 3 seed.
“Almost everyone who went to that (2021) game just went for the ride,” added Motsinger, whose club rallied for a win after trailing 18-6 at halftime.” So I’m sure that was a good experience for these kids.
“That and a good week of practice this week had us prepared to be focused when we arrived to play a Nash Central team that felt they could beat us.”
WRH took control early when Kevon Carr’s sack set up WRH at the Nash Central 49.
On the next snap, Brown bolted for a touchdown.
The sophomore then exploited Nash Central following another three-and-out possession. Brown broke past the line and outraced the secondary for a 47-yard score on the first play of the possession.
“I can’t do any of that without my O-line’s work,” said Brown, who ran for 128 yards on 10 totes of the pigskin. “I go out looking for four yards every play and the blocking is so good I can break one off.”
Up 14-0 later in the second quarter, Kerr came through with a pair of chain-moving runs during an 11-play march that concluded with the junior going in for a 3-yard score.
It was set by by Brown’s 26-yard dash that took the ball the Nash Central 43. He leads WRH in rushing andscoring(164-1,554 and 27 TDs), with Kerr (1,179. 14 TDs) adding his force in the middle of the field.
From there Kerr slowly and methodically bulled his way through tackles throughout the night to finish with a seeming unremarkable 56 yards. But his running had a way of setting the tone that complemented Brown’s flashes and opened up the field for Xzavier Pearsall (9-45), Ja’Corey Boney (2-29), Antwon Montgomery (1-10 and a TD) and Lonnie Wilson (2-19).
“Corbin went through a little a down-slope for awhile as did our entire offense during that two-and-a-half week period where we didn’t play,” said Motsinger of the Southwest Onslow transfer. “But the last couple weeks he’s regained the confidence he lost and gotten so much better. He’s straight ahead and full throttle. That was all new to him before this year. But he’s adjusting, becoming a lot stronger and opening his hips.”
Slower second half
Nash Central competed better in the second half, even though the game was never in doubt.
“That’s a good high school football team that’s moved the ball on 3A schools like Northern Nash (13-0), Smithfield-Selma (9-2) and Rocky Mount (7-4),” Motsinger said. “But they are a good team and countered by putting seven players on the line, which made it difficult for us to run the ball.
“But for the most part we executed well, aside from a few mental miscues.”
In front 21-0 the margin for error was larger for WRH.
Nash Central got on the scoreboard with the first possession of the second half when Tyquan Jones hit Greyson Richardson for a 16-yard strike.
From that point forward it was really about WRH’s defensive prowess that included:
- A great punt by Pearsall that pinned NC on its own 10.
- A sack by Marcos Vallecillo and three other team sacks.
- A fumble recovery by Javym Frederick.
- A tipped ball that was intercepted by Josh Love.
- Solid plays by Jabari Carney.
“We came out to play in the first half and didn’t have a slow start like in some of our games,” Love said. “We attacked and forced them to go to where we wanted them to go. The line was tight and it made them try to go outside and we had that covered.”
“We wrapped up our tackles well and stopped their running game,” Carney added. “It was a team effort.”
Pearsall almost single-handily marched WRH to another score before getting crushed by two defenders at the 2 and fumbling the ball.
Montgomery ran for his ninth TD of the season to more than seal the win with 3:09 left to play.
But Nash Central played hard the entire second half.
Bulldog Bites
The ’Dawgs won their fourth game in a row. It captured five straight before falling to East Duplin 13-12 on Oct. 21. Motsinger is 59-19 at WRH. His career record is 155-76 with nine seasons at New Hanover, and three at James Kenan. He was an assistant at the first three years of his coaching career at Northside-Pinetown.
This will be the third time he guided WRH into the fourth round of the playoffs.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com