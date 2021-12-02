ELIZABETH CITY – The Wallace-Rose Hill football team wants the ball as often as possible.
The Bulldogs always choose “receive” on coin flips before kickoff.
The sole purpose of defense to to turn the ball back to the offense and WRH’s best defense is sometimes its offense.
Enter placekicker Lon Teachey and the Bulldog special teams unit.
Four of his ‘pooched’ kickoffs were recovered by teammates, setting the table for the ’Dawg to roll Northeastern 57-22 in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
WRH (12-2) will travel to face No. 1 Princeton (13-0) this Friday in the East Region final.
The winner advances to face the West champ as No. 1 Shelby and East Surry tangle for a spot in the 2A finals. Princeton ended its season 13-1.
“Lon kicks half of them with his right foot and half with his left,” said WRH head coach Kevin Motsinger. “He located them and made them bounce. He hit his spots all night and gave us the opportunity to get points.
“That’s a tough kick and if you miss it bad the whole team suffers. Some bad things can happen. It isn’t an easy or low-pressure kick.
Senior Robert Davis pounced on the first two short kicks. Reid Page and Connor Casteen smothered the others.
Motsinger said that play is almost all on the kicker, although his guys added recoveries following Bulldog scores.
“Lon played a huge factor in the game and our special teams did their jobs,” said Motsinger, who is among coaches who have favored that style of kick this season.
“Anyone who kicked it deep paid for it,” said Motsinger about Northeastern. “Look at what happens when they kick to Kanye (Roberts) and Kaymond (Farrior). These explosive offenses will score from the 50 or the 2 and if they beat you by 1 yard, they are gone. Field position doesn’t really matter. But the average fan doesn’t get any of that.”
Roberts ran for six touchdowns Friday and Farrior had a pair of scores.
The game started a little after 7:30 p.m., as WRH’s charter bus broke down.
Motsinger said his team did a great jog of handling the break, where minds can wander.” There was also a more than 30-minute injury delay as an Eagle had to be transported from the field to a hospital.
“We got so far off our schedule,” Motsinger said, “and 99 percent of teams in that situation would have shown panic, some sign of distress. These kids took the field ready, which showed me all I needed to know about their character and attitude for this game.”
“This is special because it’s the first time in so long and it’s not 2A or 2AA. This is big- and small-school 2A together.”
That means WRH’s fifth postseason game, against Princeton, is akin to playing in the state final, rounds-wise, since the NCHSAA cut the championships to four classifications from eight and added a sixth round.
Here’s how
it went down
If at first you don’t succeed, don’t let it happen again.
WRH drove the ball 60 yards in 12 plays to open the game.
But a horse-collar penalty, bad alignment that forced a timeout and at least two other mistakes caused the drive to sputter on fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
The Duplin Bulldogs would score on their next four possession to take a 29-8 halftime lead.
Wallace-Rose Hill went up 22-0 and never trailed or were threatened seriously after the first quarter.
WRH returned the “favor” of Princeton’s opening-drive stop by forcing a change in possession after holding its ground on fourth-and 15 at the WRH 31.
Roberts ran for a 33-yard score seven plays later, going through right guard and right tackle and cutting it to the right sideline after getting into the second level of defense.
A Princeton snap over the head of everyone and a hold on fourth-and-2 from the WRH 34 helped the ‘Dawgs’ cause.
Roberts bolted for 45 yards and Farrior sped his way for the score at the 7:50 mark of the first quarter.
Here it comes:
‘It’s our ball’
Teachey then put his foot to work after his second PAT made it 14-0. Davis looked like he had sonar for the ball when he recovered the pooched kickoff.
Montgomery scared the Eagles with a 42-yard rumble on the first snap, and Farrior’s sweep from the 18 capped a 5-play march.
Davis again had a nose for the ball on the ensuing kickoff. Montgomery had a long setup run and Roberts scored from the 5.
Northeastern came back to score, and ran in the 2-point conversion after a Princeton penalty, moving the ball to the 1.5 yard line.
Eagles challenge,
‘Dawgs answer back
Running back Tyshell Spencer had the ball in his hands four times before Jalen Melson found E.J. Gatlin for a 23-yard TD reception. The twosome connected for the 2-point conversion as Northeastern appeared to be back in it.
But WRH’s 10-play, 65-yard march featured all anyone needs to know about Kanye Roberts, who has committed to play at NCAA Division I Appalachian State.
He unintentionally ran over Eagles’ coach Antonio Moore out of bounds on the first play, carried Devon Bell and Gatlin several yards for a 10-yard gain when he looked trapped, and then beat gigantic and fast Kaveon Freshwater to score from the 1. Casteen’s pooched kickoff recovery with 22 seconds left before intermission gave WRH two plays.
This time is wasn’t costly to the Eagles, who were behind 29-8.
Another onside boot and recovery by Casteen led to Farrior’s 35-yard scoring shuffle three plays later.
Northeastern made it 36-14 as Cole Jenkins’ tackle stopped the 2-point conversion.
An 18-yard effort by Montgomery up the gut of the defense and a 26-yard gallop by Roberts took the pig to the 1, and Roberts scored on the next play.
At 43-13 it was all over but the celebrating and a long, happy ride home—on a bus that survived the trip.
Melson hit Shumar Sutton for a 52-yard score on the next snap, but that was the last time Northeastern threatened.
Roberts’ sixth and final score came with 2:51 to play.
Bulldog Bites
- Roberts ran for a season-high 275 yards, Farrior a season-high 172 and Montgomery 127.
- Northeastern’s Spencer (14-89) and Gatlin (7-50) were stuffed most of the night, while Melson went 10-of-17 passing with two scores and an interception by freshman Irving Brown.
- According to research by Bill Rollins, WRH is 32-12 in first-round games, 20-11 in the second round, 14-7 in the third, 11-2 in the fourth and 7-3 in the fifth round. The fourth round was the region finals before the NCHSAA cut the classifications from eight to four this year. The fifth round was the state final.
- WRH lost to James Kenan in 2013 in the fourth roun
- d and beat the Tigers in that round the next two seasons.
- The Bulldogs come into this Friday’s 2A East final at Princeton with a six-game winning streak in the fifth round.
Motsinger is on great terms with Princeton coach Travis Gaster.
“We’re two old school coaching turds who want to run the ball and feel like we’ve been left behind modern-day football,” he said. “There’s absolutely no way to simulate their single wing offense in practice.
“Coach Gaster does things the right way, on and off the field, too. It’s awesome to see us as the last two standing in the East. The Single wing vs the Wing T. This will be won in the trenches. He’s a true brother who I’ll hug before the game and then after it regardless of what happens. It’s going to come down to who can get the other offense off the field, who will get stops.
“Additionally, you can’t beat yourself with penalties and mistakes. In this game every single play could be a difference maker.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com