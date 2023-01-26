TEACHEY – The sharp shooting of senior post player Luke Wells and the production of Jacques Oliver, Ja’Corey Boney and Irving Brown got Wallace-Rose Hill a lead in the middle of the fourth quarter last Saturday on Steve Robinson Court.

Jalen James put it in the win column by canning six of his 12 points from the free-throw line in the final 50 seconds as the Bulldogs slipped past Pender 52-44 for their fourth win in six games.

