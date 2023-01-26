TEACHEY – The sharp shooting of senior post player Luke Wells and the production of Jacques Oliver, Ja’Corey Boney and Irving Brown got Wallace-Rose Hill a lead in the middle of the fourth quarter last Saturday on Steve Robinson Court.
Jalen James put it in the win column by canning six of his 12 points from the free-throw line in the final 50 seconds as the Bulldogs slipped past Pender 52-44 for their fourth win in six games.
Wells scored a team-high 14 points, while Oliver chipped in with 11, Boney eight and Irving Brown six, and it was indeed a closer game than the score would indicate.
Defense and rebounding made the difference in a contest that was once a classic from back in the heyday of Bulldog coach Ervin Murray’s playing years at WRH under Robinson, including the state 2A title in 1998. (Robinson’ Bulldogs won another in 2006.)
The ’Dawgs (6-6) used an 8-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to grab their biggest lead at 43-37 after putting the first eight points on the scoreboard to open the game.
Tied at 35-35, Wells nailed a 3-pointer to begin the stretch and finished it with a basket off an inbound play. Brown scored from the paint and James hit a free throw.
Boney turned an offensive rebound into a hoop and Pender’s last counter came via three charity tosses to cut the edge to five at 45-40 with less than a minute to play and WRH clearly having the momentum and time on its side in a back-and-forth affair.
Josh Love had a free throw and a steal in the final 26 seconds and James, who was Mr. Basketball in Duplin County last season, took it from there as he finished strong in a game in which he had struggled to find the basket.
Fan-friendly
nail bitter
Wells scored the first bucket of the night with Love and Brown key to an 8-0 beginning.
But the Patriots responded with a 9-0 blitz and led by point heading into the second quarter.
Jamarae Lamb put WRH in front 16-15 with a steal and layup before Pender grabbed its largest lead of the night at 24-18 with 7-0 spurt in the final 42 seconds of the first half and firat 3:23 of the third quarter.
But a 6-0 streak fueled by Wells (two free throws after a technical foul on Pender and a 12-foot jump shot) and Oliver (a short shot in the lane) tied it at 24-all.
Oliver tied it again at 26-26 and then gave WRH a three-point advantage with a bomb from behind the arc.
Murray played his second team the final 4:20 of the third and the result was not much different as Pender led 30-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
The starting five returned with 7:03 left and the Bulldogs took control after having fallen to Southeast Onslow the previous night. That setback came after a three-game stretch in which WRH captured its first two ECC wins, over James Kenan and East Duplin. Also in that mix was a 60-54 triumph over these same Patriots on Jan. 14 in Burgaw.
(See B1 for a story on the WRH-ED game.)
The Bulldogs have another three-game week with a pair of home conference games, Tuesday against South Lenoir (3-9, 1-6) and Friday versus North Lenoir (8-8, 4-2). In between, WRH (6-6, 2-4) travels to Wilmington to face 4A Ashley (6-8) on Thursday.
The Bulldogs could get ECC revenge as they fell to South Lenoir 42-32 in Deep Run on Jan. 3 and 77-65 to North Lenoir in La Grange four days later.