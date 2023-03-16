TEACHEY – Last fall, the Wallace-Rose Hill volleyball team had a revival behind a core of seniors.
It’s a script that softball coach Cory Lovelace would like to follow with his team off to a 5-1 start.
“We’ve got six seniors that have pretty much started since they were sophomores and are excited about playing the game,” Lovelace said. “I like the 13 girls we have and look forward to seeing us play against the better teams on our schedule, South Lenoir and East Duplin.”
Lovelace hopes to see improvement on the mound after Sabrina Batts taransferred to Harrells Christian Academy. Much of the responsibility will be left in the right arm of Lexi Kennedy. The junior went 6-2 last season, striking out 36 and walking 21 in 44 innings, and had an ERA of 4.52
“She loves softball and has worked all year on it,” Lovelace said. “She’s a very coachable player so when you fuss at her she understands the reasons behind what you are saying.”
Kennedy will hurl the big yellow ball to catcher Mattie Gavin, a freshman who wore the tools of the trade for two seasons at Rose Hill-Magnolia Middle School.
WRH went 10-11 last season and lost in the first round of the 2A playoffs to powerhouse South Granville.
While the Bulldogs lost leadoff hitter Batts (.500), they return power at three of four infielders in Mary Hadden Braswell, Emma Baker and Tanyia Powell.
Braswell hit .362 last spring with 12 RBI. She will play shortstop after catching and playing first base in the past. She was Duplin’s Elite Ms. Volleyball and a starter on the Bulldogs’ basketball team.
“She’s very athletic and moving her to around last year was a key for us,” Lovelace said. “It allowed us to put Cadence (Bond) in center field.”
Baker will hold down third base after hitting .315 with 16 RBI last spring.
“She’s solid and a key player for us,” Lovelace said.
So is Powell, who has shown the most power of any Bulldog. She has banged four home runs through six games this season. She hit .286 last season and will hold down first base.
“She has a lot of power and it’s kind of surprised me,” Lovelace said. “She hit two homers against Hobbton and the ball just exploded off her bat. One was a line drive that left the field like a snap of a finger.”
Letter-winner Laura Beth Russ will return to second base, a post she has held down for the previous three years.
WRH’s outfield is anchored by centerfielder Bond, who hit .263 last season.
Freshman Jansley Page is in left field and Madison Davis in right.
Bond is WRH’s leadoff hitter, followed by Page, Braswell, Kennedy, Powell and Baker. It’s a lineup Lovelace believes can generate offense.
“We’re ready to rock-’n’-roll,” he said. “This is a great group. If we get good pitching and can make few errors, I feel confident in our ability to score runs.
“We rode Haven (Williams, a former Duplin’s Elite Ms. Softball) pretty far a few years back.”
WRH won its fifth straight game last Thursday by clobbering Hobbton 11-2. The Bulldogs slipped past Trask (4-3) on Tuesday and Union (4-3) on Monday.
The Bulldogs opened up East Central 2A Conference play this past Tuesday by hosting Southwest Onslow (2-4). They travel to Union on Thursday and then to Deep Run on Friday to tangle with South Lenoir.