TEACHEY – Perhaps the Wallace-Rose Hill softball team was overdue.
Perhaps the scales on winning close games finally tipped in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Winning takes care of logic as WRH beat South Lenoir 4-1 last Friday in Teachey to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Blue Devils on March 17 in Deep Run.
Hurler Alexis Kennedy was top notch and the Bulldog offense generated timely hits for four runs in the first three innings to give the junior left-hander a cushion.
She yielded four hits over seven complete, getting past five walks with eight strikeouts.
Mary Beyer’s sixth-inning home run was one of her few mistakes.
The win was WRH’s fifth in seven games, and pushed the Bulldogs (12-5, 5-4) into fourth place in the ECC, a game off the pace of the Blue Devils (9-6, 5-3), who have games against Southwest Onslow (6-11, 2-5), James Kenan (4-10, 2-6) and North Lenoir (9-4, 5-3).
WRH has league games against Kinston (0-12, 0-8), East Duplin (4-4, 9-0) and James Kenan.
Setting the pace
WRH went up 2-0 after one inning and added single runs in the next two frames behind the hitting of six players.
Kennedy, Tanya Powell and Chloe Straughn drove in runs, while Jansley Page bashed two hits, Mattie Gavin a double and Mary Hadden Braswell walked and scored. Page, Kennedy and Davis likewise crossed the plate in the Bulldogs’ most significant victory of the season.
WRH shook Callie Tyndall for five hits early and struck out just four times all night.
Kennedy won her 12th game in 17 starts, 13 of which of which were complete game efforts. She lowered her ERA to 1.58. She has whiffed 128 and walked 38.
South Lenoir nicked Kennedy for two runs in the first inning of the first encounter. Kennedy established herself in the strike zone and made the Blue Devils chase pitches.
WRH hammered Kinston 17-0 on Tuesday as a batting practice warmup for Friday’s key encounter.
Kennedy had three hits, a walk, four runs and three RBI.
Page had three hits in five trips. Powell ripped two double and Emma Baker a pair of doubles.
Gavin and Straughn each had two hits.
Around the Horn
Two more wins and WRH will match its total from a 2019 led by speedster Angel Pearsall, Duplin’s Elite Ms. Softball that season.
Four more wins meet the 2019 total (16-8) during pitcher Haven Williams’ senior season.
WRH’s best season of the century came in the 2017 squad went 19-6.
ED beat both North Lenoir and South Lenoir last week and has a two-game lead in the ECC standings with three games to play. The Panthers whipped the Bulldogs 7-1 on March 30 in Beulaville, and it seems unlikely they will overlook their Duplin County rival.
But a Bulldog upset would be huge for WRH’s seed in the 2A state playoffs.
WRH went 10-11, 8-4 last season, to get the 26th of 32 seeds. They were romped by perennial power and No. 7 seed South Granville 24-0 in the first round.
The Bulldogs returned everyone except Sabrina Batts, who transferred to Harrells Christian Academy. Batts leads HCA (11-3) in hitting (.744) and wins (6-1).
Yet Kennedy stepped up, going from a subpar hurler to a competitor with an edge. And her offense has followed the same path.
Page has upped her batting average to .464 with five doubles and three triples.
Kennedy is at .451 and is first in runs (24) and second in RBI (13). Braswell (.380) is second in runs (20). Powell (.360) has five doubles and five homers. A recent climb got Davis to .345.
