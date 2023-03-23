TEACHEY – The Wallace-Rose Hill softball team was 7-2 entering this week, but the Bulldogs’ best game might have been a 2-0 loss to South Lenoir last Friday in Deep Run.

Coach Cory Lovelace’s club gave up two runs in the opening inning and then played a pre-season favorite in the East Central 2A Conference to a deadlock the next six frames.

