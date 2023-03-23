TEACHEY – The Wallace-Rose Hill softball team was 7-2 entering this week, but the Bulldogs’ best game might have been a 2-0 loss to South Lenoir last Friday in Deep Run.
Coach Cory Lovelace’s club gave up two runs in the opening inning and then played a pre-season favorite in the East Central 2A Conference to a deadlock the next six frames.
“I was really proud of the way our girls played and if I can get them to believe they can play with anyone when we play our game, we’ll have a really good season,” Lovelace said. “When we show up we can play with anyone.”
Helping that cause was the pitching of junior Lexi Kennedy, who scattered four hits, while striking out eight and not walking a hitter.
“She’s throwing a lot better than last year,” Lovelace said. “She’s worked real hard in the off-season and is pitching and also hitting better.”
Kennedy is 7-2 this season with an ERA of 1.06. She was 6-2 with an ERA of 4.52 last season.
Mary Beyer and Carly Boone drove in the Blue Devil runs, but Kennedy gave up just two hits the rest of the way.
Beyer went the distance for the shutout, allowing two hits, three walks and whiffing four during a 92-pitch performance.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who were to return to the ECC fire on Tuesday with a trip to LaGrange to face upstart North Lenoir (4-2,1-0). The Hawks have an influx of young players who have travel ball experience. WRH was scheduled at Pender on Wednesday for a rematch after the Bulldogs won a non-conference win 4-3 on March 1 in Teachey.
Throttled Stallions,
slipped by Spartans
WRH opened last week on Tuesday by going in front of ECC foe Southwest Onslow 3-0 in the third inning before plowing its way to a six-run fourth en route to a 10-0 win in Teachey.
Mattie Gavin lashed two hits and drove in three runs and Jansley Page (2 for 3, three runs), Mary Hadden Braswell (2 for 2 with two RBI) and Madison Davis (2 for 3) powered the offense.
Kennedy did not allow a hit in four innings, while whiffing nine and walking one.
A day later it was the Kennedy show all over again during a 5-2 win over Union.
She belted a home run and drove in three, while Jansley Page, Taniya Powell and Mary Hadden Braswell added key hits and runs.
Kennedy gave up two hits in that one, struck out 14 and walked one to out-duel Hailey King, a pitcher of note in southeastern North Carolina.
Extra Bases
Davis, who played in the field last season but struggled at the pate, is a new player. The senior is hitting .500.
Powell (.455) and Braswell (.400) each has 10 hits to lead the team.
Kennedy (.364 with four doubles, a triple and two homers) and Gavin (.409) have six RBI apiece. Kennedy’s 10 runs are a team high. Last season she hit .178.
WRH lost its first six games in 2022, but recovered to go 10-11 overall and 8-4 in ECC play. The Bulldogs were 2-7 after nine games then, a number they’ve reversed this season after nine games.
“They’re tired of losing,” Lovelace said. “These seniors want to change that and we’ve got some younger players in the mix as well.”